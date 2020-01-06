Kirk Cousins finally passes maximum pressure test as Vikings upset Saints in OT

“They made more plays than we did,” Payton said. “They ran the ball better than we did.”

Hill was the Saints’ leading rusher with 50 yards and Alvin Kamara was held to 21 yards rushing on seven carries.

“Both defenses played well,” Payton added. “Shoot, here you are in overtime and they made a few plays right there at the end that obviously were significant.”

Minnesota’s defense forced Brees into two turnovers — one game after the Saints had finished the regular season with an NFL record-low eight. Brees also was sacked three times and finished 26 of 33 for 208 yards, one TD and an interception.

Brees’ first turnover came on a deep throw downfield for Ted Ginn Jr. late in the first half. Safety Anthony Harris corralled the ball as he fell to the turf and then returned it 30 yards across midfield. That led to Cook’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run that gave the Vikings a 13-10 lead.

The Saints were threatening with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Danielle Hunter sacked Brees, who lost the ball. It was recovered by defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes on the Minnesota 36.

Brees said the fumble began with a “miscommunication” with a receiver, whom he didn’t name.

“The ball should have been out of my hands and all of a sudden that wasn’t the route that was run, so now I’m just trying to throw the ball into the dirt to avoid a sack,” Brees said. “Right as my hand’s going back (Hunter) just kind of gets a piece of my arm and that ball comes out. So I’m really disappointed in that. That never should have happened.”

