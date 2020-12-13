Kings of the North: Packers secure division title, move into NFC’s top spot with victory over Lions

Rodgers’ top pass-catching target, Davante Adams, wasn’t quite as reflective, but he wasn’t all that celebratory, either. Instead, while he wore the official locker-room t-shirt, he also embodied the all-caps message it bore:

WON NOT DONE.

“This is a pretty familiar position for me, obviously. I put this (type of) T-shirt on quite a few times now over the past seven years,” Adams said, pointing out that the Packers have won four division titles during his career (2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020) and reached three NFC Championship Games (’14, ’16, ’19) but never a Super Bowl since he arrived. “I’m really confident as a team, obviously. But we’ve been in a really good position (before). Got to the NFC Championship; I’ve been in that three times. So, you don’t really want to look up until you get all the way through it.

“We’re definitely not done. We’ve got a lot more work to be put in and get where we ultimately want to be. But we’re putting ourselves in a pretty good position right now. We’ve just got to keep our head down and keep working.”