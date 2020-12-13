Kings of the North: Packers secure division title, move into NFC’s top spot with victory over Lions

Aaron Rodgers just sat there.
He didn’t pop the front of his new NFC North Champions t-shirt, didn’t dance in the middle of the Ford Field visitors’ locker room, didn’t hoot and holler — nothing.
And so, while his Green Bay Packers teammates celebrated Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions — a victory that, coupled with the Minnesota Vikings’ loss earlier in the day to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clinched the Packers’ second straight division title and, coupled with the New Orleans Saints loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, moved Green Bay into the conference’s No. 1 spot with three games to go at 10-3 — the star quarterback just … watched.
“I’m enjoying it maybe as opposed to other years, maybe a little bit more — just because you never know what the future’s going to hold,” said Rodgers, who has undeniably been more contemplative this season — and probably not coincidentally — in the wake of the team trading up to take his likely quarterback successor Jordan Love in the first round of the April NFL Draft. “I’m just really … it’s extra special this year.
“We had a moment in the locker room, I just kind of leaned back in my locker and just smiled and took it all in — with the music playing and the guys celebrating, it was just a special moment. And you realize, these are the times you’re going to miss when it’s all said and done. I’m just so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this squad and optimistic about what the future can hold with these guys.”
Rodgers’ top pass-catching target, Davante Adams, wasn’t quite as reflective, but he wasn’t all that celebratory, either. Instead, while he wore the official locker-room t-shirt, he also embodied the all-caps message it bore:
WON NOT DONE.
“This is a pretty familiar position for me, obviously. I put this (type of) T-shirt on quite a few times now over the past seven years,” Adams said, pointing out that the Packers have won four division titles during his career (2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020) and reached three NFC Championship Games (’14, ’16, ’19) but never a Super Bowl since he arrived. “I’m really confident as a team, obviously. But we’ve been in a really good position (before). Got to the NFC Championship; I’ve been in that three times. So, you don’t really want to look up until you get all the way through it.
“We’re definitely not done. We’ve got a lot more work to be put in and get where we ultimately want to be. But we’re putting ourselves in a pretty good position right now. We’ve just got to keep our head down and keep working.”
To be sure, the Packers’ dynamic duo once again carried the day Sunday. Rodgers continued his march toward his third NFL MVP award by completing 26 of 33 passes (78.8%) for 290 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 133.6 passer rating — the 12th time in the 13 games the Packers have played this year that he’s had a passer rating above 100. For the season, he’s now completed 312 of 448 passes (69.6%) for 3,685 yards with 39 touchdowns and four interceptions for a league-best 119.7 rating.
Adams, meanwhile, caught seven passes for 115 yards and started the game with a bang on a 56-yard touchdown catch-and-run on the Packers’ opening possession. He enters the final three games with 91 receptions for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns, giving him a legitimate chance at all three of the Packers’ single-season franchise receiving records.
“I think anytime you have just a group of players like we have, especially our quarterback, a guy of his caliber, who without a doubt in my mind should be the front-runner for the MVP — I mean, he just does it consistently, every time we go out on that field — it gives you a lot of confidence you’re going to come out with a victory,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “You need great players in this league to win consistently, and we have a lot of great players.”
But there were several crucial moments where others delivered, too.
The game was tied, 14-14, when the Packers received the opening kickoff of the second half and embarked on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that bled 8 minutes 49 seconds off the clock and included four third-down conversions — most notably a 21-yard Marquez Valdes-Scantling catch on third-and-14, a tough 5-yard catch by Allen Lazard on third-and-4 and Rodgers’ 6-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal to make it 21-14. The Packers also overcame two holding penalties on that drive, on which Rodgers completed 8 of 10 passes for 69 yards.
“To our guys’ credit, they stayed patient. We’re always trying to hunt for explosives, but they didn’t necessarily come to us,” LaFleur said. “It takes a lot of discipline, especially from our quarterback being able to take whatever’s there. Our guys just stuck with it play after play and were able to battle and have really long, consistent drives, which can be demoralizing to a defense.”
The Green Bay defense followed with its second of two three-and-out series of the day, and Rodgers & Co. began another demoralizingly long drive — this one a 12-play, 79-yard odyssey that ate up 7 minutes 49 seconds of possession time and culminated in a 4-yard Rodgers-to-Robert Tonyan TD to make it 28-14. By the time the Lions got the ball again, the Packers had used up 16 minutes 38 seconds of clock and the Lions had run just three second-half offensive plays.
“That was not how we wanted to start the second half,” Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said. “That was a big swing in the game.”
But the Lions (5-8) didn’t go away. They answered with a touchdown drive of their own to make it a one-score game again, and when the Packers faced a fourth-and-14 from the Detroit 39-yard line, the Lions were on the cusp of having a short field with a chance to tie the game with a touchdown — if Packers kicker Mason Crosby would have missed the 57-yard field goal attempt LaFleur let him try.
But the veteran kicker drilled it to make it 31-21, and with the Lions having lost starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to an apparent rib injury on the previous touchdown drive, the Packers held on when the Lions’ clever onside kick attempt with 1:49 to play narrowly failed.
“I’d say we’re a little bit more of a resilient bunch than we were before,” Adams replied when asked what might make this team different from those previous teams that won division titles but nothing else. “We’ve obviously been through a lot together.
“It’s the NFL, and every game is difficult to win, especially when you’re not in your home stadium. So, this team is definitely resilient, and I like where we’re headed. I like the mindset of everybody. Really good juju, really good energy in the locker room. So, we’ve just to keep using that as fuel to keep us going.”
