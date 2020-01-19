5 keys for 49ers in NFC title game vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers went 10-22 during the first two years of coach Kyle Shanahan's regime. They have a mostly young roster, a quarterback going through his first full season as a starter and a head coach appearing in the NFC Championship for the first time at his position.
Yet Shanahan's team was noticeably relaxed this week. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has continued to preach the 49ers have been in playoff-level games since early December. Cornerback Richard Sherman reiterated this is just another normal week of preparation.
Receivers Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel continued to dance at the start of practice like they would if the calendar said October. Fred Warner and Kwon Alexander screamed across the field after stretching to encourage teammates on the offensive end bring their same energy to practice.
There were about five times the normal number of media members at the 49ers' Santa Clara headquarters this week. Players were required to have podium sessions in the Levi's Stadium auditorium. The FOX broadcast team was doing interviews in the swanky club for high rollers nearby the team's locker room.
Suffice to say, the 49ers did all they could to treat this like a normal even though it's anything but. Which leads to the first key to winning Sunday's game that could give the franchise its seventh trip to the Super Bowl.
1. Pressure? What pressure?
Shanahan takes a matter-of-fact approach when it comes to addressing his team. His speeches aren't likely to get featured in movies to dramatic music. He tells it like it is, which is among the reasons his players appreciate him.
He was asked this week about why his team is able to maintain a loose attitude despite the stakes Sunday being so high.
"Just keeping it real about what this is," he said. "It's a football game versus a very good team, which is what you pretty much have to deal with every Sunday. And that's what we have to deal with this Sunday. It's not getting caught up with, if you sit and watch TV all week or you read your phone all week, you might start to realize, oh my gosh, that's one of the only games on, everyone's talking and maybe you get caught up in the wrong stuff.
"But that stuff has nothing to do with football. It's all what happens on the field, and whether it's a preseason game, the first game or this game. I think that's how our guys have attacked it all year."
Yes, we've heard this stuff in professional sports before. One game at a time. The same process every week. Ignore the noise. Control what you can control.
To a man, the 49ers appear to be living that mentality right now. Not much has changed knowing a trip to Miami to play on sport's biggest stage is on the line. Perhaps that's why San Francisco has risen to almost every challenge so far this season, which has gotten them to the point where they're 7.5-point favorites as hosts in the conference title game.
2. Slowing Davante Adams — even if it's not with Richard Sherman
The 49ers allowed two running backs to have over 100 yards on the ground this season — Christian McCaffrey and Kenyan Drake — and they still won all those games. The only other rusher to eclipse the century mark was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the loss in Baltimore on Dec. 1.
It would be a surprise to see Packers running back Aaron Jones be the reason for San Francisco's downfall on Sunday. The defense will likely key on Jones on first and second down hoping to set up passing situations on third down, which would allow Dee Ford and Nick Bosa to pin their ears back like they did against Minnesota.
Which means stopping top receiver Davante Adams should be priority No. 1.
Adams had 180 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Seahawks. Adams in the regular season was targeted 127 times by Aaron Rodgers despite appearing in just 12 games. Jones was second on the team at 68 targets and tight end Jimmy Graham was third at 60.
"He's very strong. He's a very good route runner. He's got great hands," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said this week. "He's got a salty to him where he's really good in double moves. He just kind of lulls you to sleep. But, he's savvy, and him and Aaron have a really good relationship."
There's a strong chance it will be up to second-year pro Emmanuel Moseley, who will line up almost exclusively on the right side of the defense (assuming he maintains the starting job over Ahkello Witherspoon). Sherman is unlikely to travel with Adams throughout the game, which means he'll be camped on the left side of the defense. Expect San Francisco to roll safety help over to Adams side of the field as long as he goes against Moseley.
The 49ers last time these teams played allowed just 81 net passing yards while getting five sacks.
3. Slow the Smith Brothers
The 49ers used to have Justin and Aldon Smith (no relation) rushing against Rodgers when the two teams played in the playoffs after the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Now it's the Packers who have a pair of Smiths bothering opposing quarterbacks, Za'Darius and Preston, who were both added in free agency in the offseason.
"I think we went against them last year and they were a tough defense," Shanahan said. "Bringing in those two new guys has made it that much tougher."
Za'Darius racked up 11 pressures and two sacks against the Seahawks. Preston had seven pressures and two sacks. To be sure, San Francisco's offensive line is superior to Seattle's, but there's no doubt the 49ers will need strong games from tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey.
The Packers' best chance at the upset has to include forcing turnovers. San Francisco's best chance at taking care of the ball will come with blocking the Smiths and preventing them from bothering Jimmy Garoppolo into making errant passes or knocking the ball from his hands. Garoppolo turned the ball over 18 times in 17 games this season.
4. Jimmy Third Down
The 49ers won't need much from Garoppolo if the defense plays like it did against the Vikings, which would mean the defense would be playing at a similar level as the November blowout over Green Bay.
If that's the case, Garoppolo can play conservatively. The 49ers will need him to avoid turning the ball over and keep the chains moving on third down. In fact, Garoppolo's third-down play has been one of his best attributes throughout the season.
Garoppolo converted exactly half of his third-down passing attempts (65 of 130) during the regular season as San Francisco finished fourth in the NFL on third down by getting first downs on 45% of its attempts. The Packers limited Seattle to just 3 of 9 on third down last week and finished the season ranked 12th at 38% defensively.
5. Kittle over the middle
Kittle has a clothing line called KOTM (which stands for Kittle over the middle) which is where he should make his living against the Packers defense. The Vikings have been one of the best teams in the NFL at slowing tight ends and that was evident last week when Kittle was held to just three catches for 16 yards, a season low.
Middle linebacker Blake Martinez allowed 84% of passes in coverage to be completed, according to Pro Football Focus, which could allow the 49ers to create opportunities to put Kittle in position for the mismatch. Martinez also allowed 367 yards after the catch.
When these two teams played in November, Kittle caught all six of his targets for 129 yards including a 61-yard touchdown. That came on a play-action look against cornerback Kevin King, who allowed Kittle to get to the middle of the field and make the long throw easy for Garoppolo as Kittle was wide open.
NFC Championship preview: 3 things to watch when Green Bay Packers battle San Francisco 49ers
1. MAN WITH A PLAN
There was plenty of discussion about the teams’ first meeting this season on Nov. 24, when the 49ers’ walloped the Packers, 37-8, at Levi’s Stadium. While the Packers players and coaches were repeating the mantra that the game was a long time ago and didn’t matter at this point — presumably because they were so soundly beaten — the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan (above left) were doing their best to downplay the game’s significance, too. Why? To prevent overconfidence, for one.
But the game does mean something to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (above right): It serves as a lesson on what not to do this time around. And according to LaFleur, who went back over the film of that game with a fine-tooth comb earlier in the week to extract any lessons he could, that starts with a smarter offensive game plan than the one he used the first time. Certainly his players have noticed.
“We’re definitely going into this game with a much better plan than we did the last time we played them,” star wide receiver Davante Adams observed.
Asked why he thought Adams might feel that way, LaFleur replied, “I think that’s a product of these guys having been in the system longer. So, I hope they’re more comfortable and more confident. I don’t think you ever design a game plan feeling bad about it. You always want to feel great about your game plan. But certainly, obviously, it wasn’t good enough last time. There’s no doubt about it. When you get beat by 29 points like that, it wasn’t a good plan.
“Certainly we feel confident about it (for this game), but ultimately, we’ve got to go out there and execute it against a really good defense.”
What might that plan look like? Against a dominant front four, LaFleur likely will want quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get the ball out of his hand quickly. It would also stand to reason that he’d want to move the pocket so Rodgers has a better chance of eluding the rush and getting the ball to Adams, who set a Packers single-game postseason franchise record with 160 receiving yards in last week’s NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle.
Also, as good as the 49ers were this season (No. 2 in total defense, No. 8 in scoring defense), they still had games where opponents put up points; New Orleans’ 46-point effort in a Dec. 8 loss to the 49ers surely caught the Packers coaches’ attention.
“Obviously if we left the game with eight points and lost by 29, obviously the plan wasn’t good enough. That’s not a knock on Matt or anybody. The execution obviously wasn’t good enough, either,” Adams said. “The plan, so far what I’ve seen, I really like, and I think it’s a better way to attack this defense. And yeah, we’re all jacked up for it.”
2. KITTLE TO BITS
With a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to pick just one 49ers player who should worry the Packers the most. But a vote for tight end George Kittle (above), who finished the season with team-high numbers in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five) is probably a smart one. And the Packers will have to be smart about defending him, because the 49ers have seen opponents try a variety of techniques — and then taken advantage by getting the ball to other players when need be.
“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything on how to stop Kittle — different stuff to do for our run game, a lot of things,” Shanahan said. “Kittle always makes it tough because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You’ve got to find a way to stop him in the pass game but sometimes when you do that it’ll hurt you in the run game, as good of a blocker as he is. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in another way.
“There’s not really a spot on the field that he can’t be effective for the offense and help the offense. It’s hard to say that about many tight ends.”
Kittle caught six passes for 129 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, in the teams’ first meeting, and while he only had three catches for 16 yards against Minnesota in last Sunday’s NFC Divisional round, the Packers know better than to underestimate him.
“He’s a great player. He makes plays all over the place,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s the most complete tight end in the National Football League. I love watching this guy play, just the emotion he plays with, the energy. He’s a big part of that offense, a big part of that football team, and we’ve got to make sure that we do our best to try to contain him as best as we can.
“He’s going to get his touches, he’s going to get his yards, but what we can’t get beat on is like the big play when they ran the keeper-corner-post on us the last time we played them for a touchdown. Just got to do our best to eliminate those types of plays.”
The Packers might be inclined to be physical with Kittle at the line of scrimmage to disrupt his routes, but defensive coordinator Mike Pettine cautioned that doing that on every down could backfire. Instead, he’ll likely use a mixture of coverages and assign Kittle to various defenders.
“There’s a bunch of different things, whether it’s having multiple guys cover him, have certain people in zones lock on him,” inside linebacker Blake Martinez said. “Whatever it ends up being, it’s just having more than one set of eyes on him at all times.”
3. THIRD DOWN IS FIRST PRIORITY
In a season in which the Packers constantly struggled in third-down situations — only nine teams in the 32-team league were worse than the Packers, who converted 36% of their third downs — it was never uglier than it was against the 49ers in Week 12, when they finished the game 1 for 15 (6.7 percent) and were actually skunked while Rodgers was still in the game. Their only conversion came with backup quarterback Tim Boyle playing in garbage time.
Adams (above) called the performance “terrible,” and that might’ve been generous. They’ll have to find a way against the second-best third-down defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed a 32.4% conversion rate during the regular season and held Minnesota to just seven total first downs and a 2 for 12 conversion rate on third downs.
“I think it’s critical. You’ve got to stay on the grass,” LaFleur said of third-down success. “When you look at this style of defense, it’s hard to get those explosive plays. So in order to string together drives, you’ve got to convert on third down. And this is as good as defense as there is out there. And really, they were missing a lot of key players for a good portion of the year. So it’s going to be a great challenge for us. But that is going to be absolutely critical to our success is just being able to have some of those long drives in order to generate points.”
The good news? The Packers had their best game of the season in third-down situations in beating Seattle last week, converting 9 of 14 situations, including two clutch conversions on their final possession with Rodgers hitting Adams (32 yards) and Jimmy Graham (9 yards) to run out the remaining clock. Could it carry over?
“I think it’s game to game,” LaFleur replied. “I think a lot of our success is going to be dependent upon how we do on those first and second downs, getting in those third-and-manageables, trying to get them into certain looks. Ultimately, it’s going to be about our guys winning those one-on-one battles. You always think about receivers and tight ends, but it’s going to come up front as well. They’re going to be putting us in some situations where it’s going to be man-versus-man and our guys are going to have to win those in order for us to have success.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.