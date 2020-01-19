5 keys for 49ers in NFC title game vs. Packers

1. Pressure? What pressure?

Shanahan takes a matter-of-fact approach when it comes to addressing his team. His speeches aren't likely to get featured in movies to dramatic music. He tells it like it is, which is among the reasons his players appreciate him.

He was asked this week about why his team is able to maintain a loose attitude despite the stakes Sunday being so high.

"Just keeping it real about what this is," he said. "It's a football game versus a very good team, which is what you pretty much have to deal with every Sunday. And that's what we have to deal with this Sunday. It's not getting caught up with, if you sit and watch TV all week or you read your phone all week, you might start to realize, oh my gosh, that's one of the only games on, everyone's talking and maybe you get caught up in the wrong stuff.

"But that stuff has nothing to do with football. It's all what happens on the field, and whether it's a preseason game, the first game or this game. I think that's how our guys have attacked it all year."

Yes, we've heard this stuff in professional sports before. One game at a time. The same process every week. Ignore the noise. Control what you can control.