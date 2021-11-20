Key to Door County, key to the offense: Packers will rely on running back/tourism promoter AJ Dillon against Vikings

GREEN BAY — AJ Dillon was a little worried.
While the Green Bay Packers running back was excited to be honored by the people of Door County for all he’s done to promote one of Wisconsin’s most adored vacation destinations — to the point where Dillon’s social-media campaigns were starting to look like an unpaid second job — he didn’t want last Sunday’s performance in his real job to ruin the already-scheduled honor he was about to receive: the “key” to Door County, presented to him by the folks at Destination Door County at their annual meeting in Jacksonport on Tuesday.
“It was a good thing I had a good game, because it was already planned,” said Dillon, who had 128 yards and two touchdowns on 23 total touches in last Sunday’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. “I’m happy I played well and we got a win. It was a great way to celebrate.”
As dedicated as the second-year back has been to boosting tourism to the area north of Green Bay — he was introduced to Door County by his fiancée, Gabrielle Toonen, and her family, who have a vacation home there — Dillon’s role in this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be just as vital to boosting the Packers’ offense.
That’s because Dillon will be the Packers’ lead back with Aaron Jones sidelined with the knee injury he suffered against the Seahawks. And with No. 3 running back Kylin Hill already on season-ending injured reserve with the knee injury he suffered against Arizona on Oct. 28, Dillon will be asked to shoulder much of the load with only one other running back on the roster with experience in the system — Patrick Taylor, who made his NFL regular-season debut after Jones went down.
“He’s a great kid,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College who was the No. 3 back last season behind Jones and veteran Jamaal Williams. “He works really hard. He’s improved in all the areas that he needed to, to become a complete back.
“Smart kid. Tough. I mean, he ran through unblocked guys on both of his touchdown runs (against the Seahawks), so there’s not much more you can say than that. He’s a guy that’s become very, very reliable.”
He’s also become exactly the type of intimidating runner the Packers envisioned. At 6 feet and a muscular 247 pounds — Packers fans surely remember the buzz his famous quadriceps created during his rookie training camp and thereafter — Dillon is the type of bruising, hard-charging back that defenders want no part of tackling, especially as winter approaches.
“Take his legs out. That would be my advice to anybody. You’ve got to get him before he gets going, because that’s a big man running downhill,” Packers safety Adrian Amos offered helpfully. “I always tell him lose weight, but when you look at him, you’re like ‘Where are you going to lose weight?’ He’s just built like that. It’s not like he’s fat or anything like that. How you’re 250 pounds and moving like that, he’s just different in that way. It’s about to get colder and colder, and I’m glad he’s on my team.”
The Packers took Dillon knowing both Jones and Williams were in the final years of their rookie contracts, and while many questioned the wisdom of using his first-round pick on quarterback of the future Jordan Love, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst saw the quintessential Green Bay running back when he watched Dillon’s college film. Durable, difficult to tackle and able to absorb plenty of hits — in three seasons at Boston College, Dillon carried the ball a whopping 845 times — Dillon isn’t just the perfect complement to the elusive, sudden Jones, but it’s not unreasonable to think he should be getting as many touches as Jones does.
Through 10 games, Jones has carried 123 times for 541 yards and three touchdowns while catching 37 passes (second only to Davante Adams on the team) for 298 yards and four TDs. Dillon has carried 97 times for 421 yards and two TDs while catching 16 passes for 196 yards and another score.
It's those final numbers that are perhaps most impressive since Dillon caught just 21 passes in his entire college career — not that you would have known it watching him on his 50-yard catch-and-run against the Seahawks.
“I don’t want to say he’s come a long way — but he has come a long way — because I don’t want to discredit what he was able to do before,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “That’s not a knock on him. It’s just, he is so much more detailed. But I think that goes for many players that are young guys. I’m just really happy to see his progression.
“He is so multi-dimensional as a halfback. He didn’t get a ton of opportunities at Boston College in the passing game, and he’s proven time and time again to be a very reliable receiver. I think he’s done a much better job of learning how to run in his league, in terms of running behind his pads, lowering his pad level, really delivering the boom.
“There’s been so much good that he’s done.”
Added Adams: “He’s playing really well. I’m excited to see how he finishes the year.”
While Dillon obviously deserves most of the credit for his improvement, LaFleur praised running backs coach Ben Sirmans for accelerating Dillon’s development. Now in his 10th year coaching in the NFL, Sirmans, a holdover from Mike McCarthy’s staff, tutored former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley and was instrumental in developing Jones and Williams, both of whom were instant contributors as rookies in 2017 as Day 3 draft picks.
“You hate to say the sky’s the limit and put that type of pressure on a guy, but I definitely think he’s got the ability to be one of the better backs in this league,” Sirmans said of Dillon. “If that arrow just keeps pointing in the right direction. … For a guy his size that can make the cuts he can make, he’s a lot faster than what people think, and then when he drops his pads he can move people. He’s got good hands. When you combine all those different traits, usually that leads to a guy that’s going to be very productive down the road.”
For now, though, Dillon is focused on the road to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles — and Wisconsin Highway 57, which takes him from Titletown to his home away from home basically every off day he has.
“In the summer, I practically live up there unless I’m training somewhere else. Almost every time we’ve had an off day, I’ve gone up, I would say, for the most part,” Dillon said. “My routine is, (enjoy) Victory Monday, try to get up to AC Tap and get some victory wings in. (Then) Al Johnson’s for breakfast. I can go on and on for days with this.”
For Dillon, who grew up in Connecticut and went to prep school at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts, it all just seems to fit him perfectly. He’s immersed himself in the area — he even went so far as to buy himself a share of Packers stock when the offering began on Tuesday — and plans to be a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, even after his football career is over or if he somehow ends up playing elsewhere in the future.
“The plan is, regardless of football and wherever it may take me or may not take me, I’m going to be a Green Bay guy for life,” said Dillon, who was nearly a Midwesterner long before the Packers drafted him, having initially committed to play at Michigan before opting for Boston College. “Yeah, definitely, that can be in the future. And definitely a mayor somewhere.”