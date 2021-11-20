Key to Door County, key to the offense: Packers will rely on running back/tourism promoter AJ Dillon against Vikings

GREEN BAY — AJ Dillon was a little worried.

While the Green Bay Packers running back was excited to be honored by the people of Door County for all he’s done to promote one of Wisconsin’s most adored vacation destinations — to the point where Dillon’s social-media campaigns were starting to look like an unpaid second job — he didn’t want last Sunday’s performance in his real job to ruin the already-scheduled honor he was about to receive: the “key” to Door County, presented to him by the folks at Destination Door County at their annual meeting in Jacksonport on Tuesday.

“It was a good thing I had a good game, because it was already planned,” said Dillon, who had 128 yards and two touchdowns on 23 total touches in last Sunday’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. “I’m happy I played well and we got a win. It was a great way to celebrate.”

As dedicated as the second-year back has been to boosting tourism to the area north of Green Bay — he was introduced to Door County by his fiancée, Gabrielle Toonen, and her family, who have a vacation home there — Dillon’s role in this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be just as vital to boosting the Packers’ offense.