Kevin King could miss Steelers game after game-day illness turns out to be concussion

GREEN BAY — Kevin King’s illness turned out to be lingering effects of a concussion.

The Green Bay Packers fifth-year cornerback, who was scratched from Sunday night’s 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with what the team initially termed an illness, wound up being diagnosed with a concussion by the team’s medical staff and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol. His status for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after he didn’t take part in practice Wednesday.

“All I know is he came to us on Sunday and he wasn't feeling well,” coach Matt LaFleur explained after practice Wednesday. “Obviously we're on the road, (so) had our doctors look at him when we were there. And then back on Monday, they did further evaluations and that's when they determined (it was a concussion) and put him in the protocol.”

LaFleur said he isn’t sure when King would have sustained the concussion and there were no indications he had suffered one before he came to the coaches at the team hotel on Sunday and told them he wasn’t feeling well.