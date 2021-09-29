Kevin King could miss Steelers game after game-day illness turns out to be concussion

GREEN BAY — Kevin King’s illness turned out to be lingering effects of a concussion.
The Green Bay Packers fifth-year cornerback, who was scratched from Sunday night’s 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with what the team initially termed an illness, wound up being diagnosed with a concussion by the team’s medical staff and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol. His status for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after he didn’t take part in practice Wednesday.
“All I know is he came to us on Sunday and he wasn't feeling well,” coach Matt LaFleur explained after practice Wednesday. “Obviously we're on the road, (so) had our doctors look at him when we were there. And then back on Monday, they did further evaluations and that's when they determined (it was a concussion) and put him in the protocol.”
LaFleur said he isn’t sure when King would have sustained the concussion and there were no indications he had suffered one before he came to the coaches at the team hotel on Sunday and told them he wasn’t feeling well.
Rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes started for King against the 49ers and was flagged for a pair of pass-interference penalties but played well, according to the coaches. Stokes’ role expanded the previous week against Detroit when he came off the bench as the third cornerback as defensive coordinator Joe Barry moved King inside to the slot while Stokes played outside opposite Jaire Alexander.
Inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who sustained a concussion against the 49ers, also did not practice, though he was seen inside the Don Hutson Center with his helmet, so he may be progressing through the protocol.
Meanwhile, LaFleur said the team hasn’t ruled out left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) playing against the Steelers, though neither player practiced Wednesday.
“I would say it's going to take the entire course of the week to determine whether or not (Jenkins) will be available,” LaFleur said. “(And) I would say (Valdes-Scantling) is in the same boat.”
Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were listed as being limited in practice.
Drayton coaches with heavy heart
Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said he learned both his grandmother and one of his first cousins died, both unexpectedly, less than 24 hours before kickoff against the 49ers. LaFleur had lauded Drayton after the game, saying he’d coached with a “heavy heart” during the game.
“We’re a very, very close, close, close family,” Drayton said. “They’ve transitioned from mortality to immortality. That is life. We were able to deal with it because of this organization, because of the family atmosphere that we have in the locker room. At the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s always about us and we, and because of that, we’re able to put one foot in front of the other.”
Rodgers hopes for slow Watt recovery
Aaron Rodgers has nothing against T.J. Watt. The Packers quarterback would simply like to see the Steelers star pass rusher — and former University of Wisconsin standout — take a little extra time to make sure his groin injury, which caused him to miss last Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, is fully healed.
“He's a difference-maker,” Rodgers said. “Obviously (I) haven't played against him, but the ability and talent — he could've been defensive player of the league probably the last three or four years. Definitely last year.
“He's a premier pass rusher. He's a premier athlete in the league and he's a difference-maker. (I’m) hoping that groin's a little, maybe not quite, not quite ready.”