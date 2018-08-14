GREEN BAY — Mike McCarthy stopped short of proclaiming the competition over on Tuesday, but just barely. At this point, the Green Bay Packers’ starting right guard job is Justin McCray’s — and figures to be when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 9.
“I hope so. He’s done a lot of good things. He’s definitely earned the opportunity,” McCarthy said of McCray, whom he said was one of the team’s MVPs last season, when McCray played all across the offensive line amid an injury epidemic. “You want to keep the competition open but, yeah, I think he’s done a heck of a job at this point.”
For his part, and after his circuitous journey to the NFL, McCray was fine with McCarthy not publicly handing him the job.
“I think it’s just being fair to everybody. Because every guy in the room is working hard. I don’t think there’s one guy working harder than the others,” McCray said. “So for (McCarthy) to just openly come out and say to somebody, ‘That’s the guy,’ I think it’d be a little unfair to everybody that’s working.
“I mean, it’s not there just yet. I’m not trying to call it out right now. I think it’s still a competition. I still need to keep working hard. Still need to keep getting better every day, but I realize I’m not getting taken out a lot. So I definitely have realized that.”
And when he is eventually named the starter?
“It’s not going to change how I prepare, how I work,” he said.
Perhaps that’s because of what he’s gone through to get here. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Central Florida in 2014 and spent two years out of football after that, then spent 2016 playing for the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League and was working as a bellman at a hotel near Walt Disney World.
That’s when the Packers called him last offseason for a tryout, and he wound up being one of the feel-good stories of training camp and was a vital swing player in a year when the Packers started different lineups on the offensive line in 11 of 16 regular-season games.
This year, McCray has been working with the No. 1 line at right guard since the start of the offseason program, at the position previously held by six-time Pro Bowler Jahri Evans, who mentored him last year. Evans, who’d spent his entire NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before serving as the Packers’ replacement for departed free agent T.J. Lang.
Entering camp, two linemen were expected to compete with McCray for the job: Lucas Patrick, who spent most of the offseason and much of training camp filling in for left guard Lane Taylor, who has been on a limited schedule following offseason ankle surgery; and Cole Madison, a fifth-round pick from Washington State who is on the reserve/did not report list and is not expected to play this season.
All the while, McCray has kept working.
“I mean, you’ve got to love the guy. The guy just gives everything he has, (and) it’s very, very important to him,” offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “Really just great to work with. You love to see players like that have success.”
McCray and veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga said Tuesday they’d like to get some in-game work together, whether it’s against Pittsburgh on Thursday or next week at Oakland, since their time next to each other has been limited. Bulaga, who’s coming off reconstructive knee surgery, just started doing 11-on-11 team drills this week.
“Every team rep I took (in practice) was next to Justin, so when you get those team reps, you have to make the most of them,” Bulaga said. “Communication-wise, picking up stunts and things like that, you put a little extra detail on them. Then you watch them on tape and you talk through things.”
Bulaga progressing
Even if Bulaga wasn’t getting ready to line up next to his third opening-day right guard in three years, he said he’d want to play at least a handful of snaps in the preseason just to test his surgically repaired anterior cruciate ligament, which he tore in November.
“I feel like I probably need some. I do,” Bulaga said. “Obviously we’re trying to make progress to get to that point. I would love to get reps either this week or next week or the following week just to get that game-like tempo, hearing calls, making adjustments, things like that. But I never find it absolutely mandatory.”
Having made remarkable progress and being activated off the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 3 — even earlier than even the medical staff had hoped — he knows he might not suit up against the Steelers. Bulaga said he has to be “told what I’m doing this week” but that the knee held up well in his most extensive contact of camp.
“It feels great,” he said. “Obviously, I think the technique and fundamentals I’m really looking to hone in on, I feel more comfortable every day doing it, and get some more work tomorrow and we’ll see what’s going on for Thursday. I haven’t been told what the deal is there yet. Just day by day trying to feel more comfortable and I think I’m making good steps with that.
Perry ‘being smart’
Meanwhile, outside linebacker Nick Perry, who opened camp on the PUP list with Bulaga and remains there, said Tuesday he believes he could already be practicing — but with his history of injuries, the medical staff is being deliberate with his comeback.
“Oh, yeah, I feel great. I feel great,” Perry said. “No setbacks, that’s the main thing. We need me for the (regular season). Right now, we’re being smart about it. Everybody knows what I’m about when I’m out there on the field. It’s just the collective thing that we want to make sure that we hit all the checkpoints, before jumping out there and getting after it. It’ll come. I’m not worried.“
Extra points
McCarthy confirmed what Aaron Rodgers said a day earlier, that he's expecting Rodgers to play against the Steelers. How that impacts the quarterback rotation is unclear, McCarthy said. "The goal is to play Aaron on Thursday," McCarthy said. "You'd like to play all four quarterbacks. That would be the intent going into the game. We'll see how it sorts out." … Whether all the practice time return man Trevor Davis (hamstring) has missed will end up costing him his roster spot is hard to say, but he has a fan in special teams coordinator Ron Zook after ranking second in the NFL in punt return average last year. "There's no doubt in my mind what he's capable of doing," Zook said. "He's got a special skill set that's hard to deal with." ...… Zook said he'd like to see first-round pick Jaire Alexander, who missed the opener with a groin injury, return some punts. And he also believes 35-year-old Tramon Williams can still do the job he held as a much younger player. "He's got my permission," Zook said. "Not that that matters." … While only four players missed practice Tuesday with injuries, McCarthy wasn't ready to say his team is "healthy," but acknowledged, "I like where we are. There's a lot of little things that guys are fighting through. But yeah, you never want to be having 14, 15 (guys missing practice)."