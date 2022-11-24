 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PACKERS | NOTES

Justin Hollins aims to contribute at Packers’ glaring position of need — outside linebacker

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has a powerhouse offensive line and big-play safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

GREEN BAY — Justin Hollins arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday and went straight to Lambeau Field. The newest Green Bay Packers outside linebacker then put in a full day of work — getting his new No. 47 jersey, sitting in meetings, taking part in practice — but he also got something else out of his new gig:

A Thanksgiving dinner invitation.

“I’m going to link up with some of the teammates, go get some good food,” said Hollins, whom the Packers claimed off waiver from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday afternoon. “Get full.”

Hollins is hoping his new team is also full of opportunities for him. Thin at outside linebacker with Rashan Gary out for the year after tearing the ACL in his right knee at Detroit on Nov. 6, the Packers have largely unproven youngsters behind remaining starter Preston Smith.

Enter the 26-year-old Hollins, a fourth-year veteran who has played 49 career regular-season games and played 10 games (with five starts) this season with the Rams before being released.

He has 26 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three quarterback hits this season, and in 34 games with the Rams, he had 97 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine QB hits.

Because the Rams run a similar scheme to what Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, an ex-Rams assistant, runs, Hollis could contribute quickly.

“Joe Barry obviously is very, very familiar with him. I know he’s a big guy that runs really well,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of the 6-foot-5, 248-pound Hollins. “I think he’ll have just a quicker transition in terms of learning the terminology and understand the basic concepts of the defense. Hopefully that will give him an opportunity to get out there a little bit quicker than maybe just some guy that hasn’t been accustomed to this style of system.”

Asked if he thinks he could play Sunday night at Philadelphia, Hollins replied, “I hope so. If God is willing.”

Thumbs down

One day after quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly acknowledged for the first time that his right thumb is in fact broken, LaFleur said the team never considered sitting him down after the injury happened Oct. 9 against the New York Giants in London.

“Aaron’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around, being able to battle through multiple injuries. So that never crossed my mind,” LaFleur said. “I know he told you guys he’s played through a lot worse. He’s old school tough.”

Health watch

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell remains sidelined with the right knee injury he suffered in Buffalo on Oct. 30, and with the 2021 first-team All-Pro not practicing again on Thursday, it appears he’ll miss his fourth straight game.

Campbell told WDUZ radio in Green Bay during his weekly show that the injury is a bruised kneecap.

“He’s making progress,” LaFleur said. “It’s just, every situation’s a little bit different.”

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) didn’t practice, either, but he did do some rehabilitation work. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins practiced in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday.

The Packers listed six players on the injury report with illness, including tight end Robert Tonyan, who didn’t practice Thursday after not being listed on Wednesday. But safety Rudy Ford, who didn’t practice on Wednesday, did practice in full on Thursday.

“Guys, we’ve been testing them for everything,” LaFleur said. “If they’ve got the flu, then we’re keeping them out.”

