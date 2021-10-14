Justin Fields 'worried about winning,' not measuring himself against Aaron Rodgers

"To be honest, I don't look at it as a matchup between me and Aaron, like I didn't look at it as a matchup back then between me and Trevor," Fields said. "I'm simply doing whatever I need to do to help my team win. If that's hand the ball off 80 times during a game or throw for however many yards, that's what I'm going to do. I'm not worried about comparisons between touchdowns, stats. I'm worried about winning. That's it."

Fields also is preparing for his first taste of the Bears-Packers rivalry, though he has an idea of the hype around such a game after playing in Ohio State-Michigan games.

"I wouldn't say it totally prepares me for this, but I have a pretty good idea of what a big rivalry game looks like," Fields said.

Nagy said he thinks Fields will stay steady during the buildup to the game.

"I haven't noticed an ounce of change in him in the last couple of days," Nagy said. "I don't ever think that is going to change. That's a huge strength of his. When you have a loss like we had versus Cleveland or you have a win like we just had against the Raiders, you can't tell a difference. That's a pretty good deal there."