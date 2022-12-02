 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers

To Bears coach Matt Eberflus, nothing has changed in terms of how the team decides this week on whether Justin Fields plays, and Fields reveals his thoughts on this.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder.

Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at the New York Jets.

The Bears (3-9) will try to stop a five-game losing streak and get a rare win over their rivals when they host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday. Green Bay has won seven in a row against Chicago.

Fields, who's been turning heads in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago's loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.

Chances improved the Chicago Bears could have QB Justin Fields back this week against Green Bay after he went through a full practice for the first time since a left shoulder injury.

"He's kind of in the same boat as last week — day to day," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said prior to Thursday's practice.

"Getting better. Taking some reps like he did last week. We'll kind of play that thing out as the week goes just like we did last week."

The Bears have a bye next week that could give Fields extra time to recuperate.

But they're also running out of opportunities for their quarterback and offense to make improvements that could carry over to next year.

Fields has been on a spectacular run after a slow start with the Bears calling more designed carries.

The former Ohio State star leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall with 834 yards rushing. He is averaging 6.8 yards per carry - second in the NFL.

But while the Bears lead the NFL in rushing, they are last in passing.

