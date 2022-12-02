Justin Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder.
Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at the New York Jets.
The Bears (3-9) will try to stop a five-game losing streak and get a rare win over their rivals when they host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday. Green Bay has won seven in a row against Chicago.
People are also reading…
Fields, who's been turning heads in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago's loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.
"He's kind of in the same boat as last week — day to day," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said prior to Thursday's practice.
"Getting better. Taking some reps like he did last week. We'll kind of play that thing out as the week goes just like we did last week."
The Bears have a bye next week that could give Fields extra time to recuperate.
But they're also running out of opportunities for their quarterback and offense to make improvements that could carry over to next year.
Fields has been on a spectacular run after a slow start with the Bears calling more designed carries.
The former Ohio State star leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall with 834 yards rushing. He is averaging 6.8 yards per carry - second in the NFL.
But while the Bears lead the NFL in rushing, they are last in passing.
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.