Justin Fields' inconsistency hurts Bears in 24-14 loss to Packers

"Consistency, that's it," Fields said. "I mean once you come out, get a stop on defense, score first drive, it's 7-0. I mean we got to keep putting the points on them, especially with a quarterback like Aaron. We got to just capitalize on every possession we get."

Chicago forced Green Bay to punt on each of its first two drives. Fields was 3 for 3 for 46 yards on the Bears' first possession, an eight-play, 80-yard drive that Khalil Herbert finished with a 1-yard run for the rookie's first career TD.

After the Packers' second punt, the Bears drove to the Green Bay 47. On third-and-7, it looked as if the Packers might have jumped offside, but there was no flag and Fields was intercepted by Darnell Savage in the end zone.

"When he picked it off, I was confused on why there weren't any flags on the ground," Fields said. "I don't know if the refs just missed that or he didn't go offsides or what."

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the officials felt the player was not in the neutral zone. He said it was a learning lesson for all of them.