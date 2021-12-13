Justin Fields can't sustain strong 1st-half play in Bears' loss to Packers

"It's tough," he said. "Of course, we all wanted to come into this game and win. I told the guys before the game, 'There's no better time to win than now.' Of course, it didn't turn out that way. But all we can do is just go back this week and continue to get better. We can't really do anything about it. Learn from our mistakes and continue to keep working."

The second-half struggles by Fields and Chicago's defense spoiled a spectacular performance from Jakeem Grant, who scored on a 97-yard punt return and also caught a flip pass from Fields in the backfield and turned it into a 46-yard touchdown.

Fields will need to become much more consistent as he tries to develop into the quarterback the Bears have been seeking for decades.

The Bears dealt their 2022 first-round draft pick as part of a package to move up nine spots and select the former Ohio State star with the 11th overall selection.

Fields entered Sunday having thrown twice as many interceptions (eight) as touchdown passes (four), but he had been improving before he got hurt.