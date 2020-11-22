JT23 breaks free: Former Badgers star Jonathan Taylor carves up Packers defense in Colts' victory

Jonathan Taylor doesn’t wear No. 23 like he did at the University of Wisconsin — he’s No. 28 now — but the number that mattered most on Sunday was 114, the number of total yards from scrimmage the rookie running back and ex-Badgers star delivered for the Colts in their 34-31 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Taylor carried 22 times for 90 yards and caught a team-high four passes for 24 yards. He shouldered most of the offensive load to start the second half, when Colts coach Frank Reich gave Taylor the ball on six consecutive carries to start the third quarter. Taylor gained 42 yards on those six carries, then capped the third quarter with a 14-yard run.

“We were down by 14 but came in at halftime and everybody just knew what we had to do. It just felt like we could dominate this game, it felt like we could take control,” Reich explained. “We talked about, ‘Let’s take control of the second half. Let’s take control of this second half. We have the guys in here to do it and so let’s just go out and do it one play at a time.’”