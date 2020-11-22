JT23 breaks free: Former Badgers star Jonathan Taylor carves up Packers defense in Colts' victory

Jonathan Taylor doesn’t wear No. 23 like he did at the University of Wisconsin — he’s No. 28 now — but the number that mattered most on Sunday was 114, the number of total yards from scrimmage the rookie running back and ex-Badgers star delivered for the Colts in their 34-31 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Taylor carried 22 times for 90 yards and caught a team-high four passes for 24 yards. He shouldered most of the offensive load to start the second half, when Colts coach Frank Reich gave Taylor the ball on six consecutive carries to start the third quarter. Taylor gained 42 yards on those six carries, then capped the third quarter with a 14-yard run.
“We were down by 14 but came in at halftime and everybody just knew what we had to do. It just felt like we could dominate this game, it felt like we could take control,” Reich explained. “We talked about, ‘Let’s take control of the second half. Let’s take control of this second half. We have the guys in here to do it and so let’s just go out and do it one play at a time.’”
And one of those guys was Taylor, who had managed just 39 yards on only 13 carries and four receptions for 32 yards in the Colts’ previous two games.
Support Local Journalism
“One of the biggest things is talking to my teammates, especially the running back room — is realizing that, ‘Hey, it’s the NFL.’ I mean, it’s not college,” Taylor said. “And I had that mindset coming in. I understood college was college. I loved my time there, but now this is a new chapter. There are new challenges, new teams and you’re going to have to overcome them.
“(It’s about) just sticking with the process, staying true to the process, not trying to change things up too much. You know what you have to do each and every single week, you know your preparation and your process.”
Photos: Colts overcome early deficit to down Packers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!