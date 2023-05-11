GREEN BAY — The Jordan Love Era will kick off on a late-summer, late afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago, not on one of the NFL’s signature, high-profile television properties.

But if the Green Bay Packers’ changing of the guard at quarterback was supposed to decrease their prime-time appeal, somebody forgot to tell the league’s top brass and TV partners as they put together the 2023 season schedule.

Because while the trade that sent four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets last month was expected by some to tank the Packers’ collective Q rating, the league bestowed the same number of prime-time games — five, the most permitted by NFL scheduling rules — upon the Love-led 2023 Packers as the team was given last year.

In fact, not only is that the same number the 2022 Rodgers-led outfit received, but it marks the 10th consecutive year the Packers were given the maximum five prime-time games when the schedule was initially released. Last year, even with their 8-9, playoff-less finish, the Packers got a sixth prime-time game, losing their finale to the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football,” keeping them out of the postseason.

Granted, the league did hedge its prime-time bets on the 2023 Packers by making three of their five night games late-season matchups that can be flexed out of prime time if the season spirals out of control.

Nevertheless, when the NFL officially released its full schedule on Thursday night, the Packers had a somewhat surprising five high-profile nighttime matchups on their slate — plus a Thanksgiving trip to Detroit.

Those prime-time games are a Sept. 28 home game against the Lions on Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football;” an Oct. 9 trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football;” a Dec. 3 home matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football;” a Dec. 11 Monday night road trip to face the New York Giants at the Meadowlands; and a New Year’s Eve visit to the Minnesota Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium in the final pre-scheduled Sunday night game. (The league doesn’t set any of the Week 18 game times until the week of the finales.)

In addition, the Packers’ Nov. 23 Thanksgiving trip to Detroit marks their first game on the holiday since a 2015 loss to the Bears at Lambeau Field, and their first Thanksgiving trip to Detroit since 2013, when the Lions routed the Packers 40-10 with Rodgers sidelined by a broken collarbone suffered earlier in the year.

“I think the expectations are to put in the work each and every day and get better and better and better. I’m never going to limit what we can and cannot do,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said following the NFL Draft when asked about lowered expectations with Rodgers’ 18-year Packers career having come to an end.

“Certainly, having a lot of youth is exciting because you really don’t know until you get these guys in here and start to work with them. I do think we’ve got some talented players to work with, and we’ll see what they can handle.”

The NFL has long had the ability to flex its late-season Sunday night matchups to replace less compelling games with more meaningful ones. The ability to flex late-season Monday night games is new this year, and league owners could vote later this month to make late-in-the-year Thursday night matchups also subject to flex scheduling.

“I don’t know how to really explain the feeling around (here). The energy’s been great, the coaches been great, everybody’s just ready to go,” veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark said earlier this week when asked about the vibe inside Lambeau Field with Love at quarterback. “We definitely feel like we have a lot of people sleeping on us, so we’re excited.

“We’re just putting in the work, and when Sunday comes, we’re going to see what happens.”

At the other end of the scheduling spectrum, the league has the Packers slated for eight noon starts, including five of their eight home games. Last year, with Rodgers coming off back-to-back NFL MVP awards, the Packers had only five noon starts on their schedule when it came out.

The Packers’ 2023 schedule also differs from last year’s slate in another significant way: Their bye week arrives after five games — exactly where the team didn’t want the bye a year ago.

Last season, after turning down the opportunity for a bye after their Week 5 trip to London to face the Giants, the Packers weren’t given their bye week until Week 14, with just four games left in the season.

That means the Packers will play 12 straight games after their early bye this year, much like they endured 13 consecutive pre-bye games last year.

Late in the 2022 season, LaFleur admitted the team was hoping for a middling bye week — one that wasn’t as early as immediately after the Giants game, but one that wouldn’t come as late as it did. And LaFleur suggested passing on the early bye turned out to be a mistake.

“Hindsight’s 20/20, in terms of whether or not we should have taken (the bye) after the London trip,” LaFleur said in November.

“Any time things don’t go to the level that you want ‘em to, you’ve got to look at everything critically. Absolutely I’ve wrestled with that. All you can do is move forward and learn from every experience, both good and bad.

“It’s a tough lesson I would say considering where we’re at, but it was the decision that we made — I made — at the time and what I thought was best for our team. And it’s hard to say if that was the right decision.”

With the Packers opening on the road in Chicago, this marks the fifth straight year their first game has been away from Lambeau Field. And after Love’s first post-Rodgers start — Love made his first NFL start in a 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021 when Rodgers was sidelined by COVID-19 — against the Bears, the Packers are on the road in Week 2 at Atlanta as well.

The Sept. 24 home opener against the New Orleans Saints will be followed four days later by that Thursday night game against the Lions, leading into the Monday night matchup in Vegas, followed by the bye week.

The Packers will return from their bye with an Oct. 22 trip to face the Denver Broncos and ex-University of Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, followed by back-to-back home games against the Vikings on Oct. 29 and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5.

After a Nov. 12 trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, the Packers will return home to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19. They’ll again be on a short week leading into the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving game at Ford Field.

The Packers then close the season with exactly half of their six December-January games at home. They’ll be at Lambeau for the prime-time matchup with the Chiefs, a noon Dec. 17 start against the now Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the regular-season finale against the Bears in Week 18.

The Packers’ late-season road games will be the Monday night game against the Giants, a noon start on Christmas Eve at Carolina and the New Year’s Eve trip to the Twin Cities.

Only five of the Packers’ 14 opponents — the Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Giants and Vikings — made the playoffs last season. Conversely, seven opponents — the Bears, Raiders, Broncos, Rams, Panthers, Saints and Falcons — lost at least 10 games in 2022.

And the combined 2022 record of the Packers’ opponents was 137-151-1 (a .476 winning percentage), the ninth-easiest in the 32-team NFL based on that measure.

But Love, and his teammates, know there’ll be nothing easy about this season.

“We all know that it’s ups and downs in sport,” Love said earlier this week. “It’s not easy in this league. I know it’s not going to be easy this year.

“I know there’s going to be ups and downs. And the thing I’m going to tell guys (is), ‘Stick together, stay together through the whole process, and the tighter we can get a bond together as a team, the easier it’s going to be to face these challenges.’”