Jordan Love’s second NFL season brought valuable experience, but also areas where growth, improvement are vital

GREEN BAY — Late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s regular-season finale in Detroit, Allen Lazard went looking for Jordan Love on the Green Bay Packers’ sideline. Less than 2 minutes remained on the Ford Field clock, the Packers were down by four points, and Love was going to have a shot at an early career-defining moment: Driving for the go-ahead touchdown in a game that was anything but meaningless to him.

Just as Lazard had received from quarterback Aaron Rodgers so many times over the past few years, Lazard wanted to pay it forward to Rodgers’ young backup. After all, with the NFC playoffs up next, this would likely be Love’s last opportunity to show the world what he could do until next preseason — or so the Packers hope it is.

“I was like, ‘Go own the huddle. Go instill some confidence and positive energy in those guys. And make it be well known that you guys are going to finish the drive off with a touchdown,’” Lazard recounted. “Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but mistakes happen all the time. Just because it happened at the end, it’s going to be pointed out a little bit more. But I thought he did a great job, and he’s steadily been growing this entire year. He’s grown throughout practice, week-in and week-out. I’m very proud of him.”