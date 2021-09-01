Jordan Love’s camp? ‘Fantastic,’ Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says

The trade cost the Packers almost nothing, as they gave up a 2023 sixth-round pick but got a seventh-rounder back from the Rams with Bojorquez. Gutekunst said the pro scouting staff monitored him throughout preseason and knew that he would get claimed by a team with a higher priority on the waiver wire had the Packers not traded for him.

Practice squad set

The Packers filled their 16-man practice squad exclusively with players who were in camp with them, signing quarterback Kurt Benkert; running back Patrick Taylor; wide receivers Equanimeous St. Browns, Chris Blair and Juwann Winfree; tight end Bronson Kaufusi; offensive linemen Ben Braden, Jacob Capra and Cole Van Lanen, the Green Bay-area native and University of Wisconsin alum; defensive linemen Abdullah Anderson and Willington Previlon; outside linebacker Tipa Galeai; inside linebacker Ray Wilborn; cornerback Kabion Ento; safety Innis Gaines; and kicker JJ Molson. … Wide receiver Reggie Begelton, running back Dexter Williams and safety Christian Uphoff, all of whom had strong camps, did not return on the practice squad. … Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (back) did not take part in Wednesday’s practice and LaFleur said the status of the Pro Bowl outside linebacker for the opener is “up in the air.” Smith practiced only once in training camp. “We’re optimistic that potentially he’ll be back out there sooner than later,” LaFleur said. … Asked if he talked with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the final roster reductions, Gutekunst replied, “I’ve had really good conversations throughout camp with Aaron and Matt, and I think the communication’s been really, really good. As we went into this decision-making period, all the people who were involved with that were very aware of what was going on, why we were doing what we were doing. I feel really good about that. The conversations that I’ve had with Aaron were excellent.”