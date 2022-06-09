Jordan Love’s approach? Compartmentalize, improve, and ‘take what I’m given and run with it’

GREEN BAY — It was too bad Jordan Love’s 2-minute drill didn’t come at the end of a playoff game or a regular-season game or a preseason game. Heck, it would’ve been nice if rain hadn’t forced practice inside the Don Hutson Center, so there could have been a few fans in the Ray Nitschke Field stands for it.

At least that way, people beyond the coaches and a handful of reporters would have seen it.

Instead, when the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and backup quarterback — the two honorifics he’s stuck with as long as Aaron Rodgers is still playing and is still the starter — directed an exquisite touchdown drive at the end of the team’s second and final mandatory minicamp practice, very few eyes got to see it.

No matter to Love, of course, who has become adept at compartmentalizing all the potential distractions that come with his job — Rodgers annually contemplating whether to keep playing, trade talk that might be nothing more than rumor-mill grist, questions about just how much he’s improved entering his third NFL season — and taken advantage of Rodgers’ absence during voluntary organized team activity practices to run the No. 1 offense in each practice.

The only thing that really bothered Love was the incompletion he’d thrown on the 2-point conversion pass. Sure, he’d thrown three big-time strikes en route to the end zone — a third-and-10 completion to Samori Toure to keep the drive alive, a 29-yarder to Toure down the middle to the goal line and a 2-yard touchdown to Christian Watson at the right front pylon — but the failed 2-point conversion gave the Packers’ No. 2 defense the 28-27 "win" over Love’s No. 2 offense.

“Obviously, when it comes down to the last play, you want to win it,” Love said before the Packers canceled Thursday’s final practice for a team bonding expedition to a local paint ball battlefield. “But just putting that drive together, I felt like it was one of our better 2-minute drives since we’ve been in OTAs. Guys were on the same page, we were clicking, making big plays and on the move. It felt good.”

But here’s the thing: When most of your best moments haven’t been televised, when the outside world doesn’t get to see much proof of your improvement, well, it makes it hard to change the narrative about you.

After not even getting to wear his No. 10 jersey on a game day during his 2020 rookie season, which he spent as the inactive No. 3 quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle, Love suffered a shoulder injury during his preseason debut last summer and was limited to only 66 snaps in exhibition play. He finished preseason having completed 24 of 35 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two sacks (89.1 rating).

In the regular-season, he started a 13-7 loss at Kansas City on Nov. 7, after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, and he played the entire second half of a 37-30 loss at Detroit on Jan. 9 after the Packers had already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound Love finished the regular season having played 131 snaps, completing 36 of 62 passes (58.1%) for 411 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and three sacks (68.7 rating). He also ran seven times for 32 yards, not counting end-of-half and end-of-game kneel-downs.

One bonus? He did get plenty of practice work during the second half of the regular season as Rodgers nursed a fractured pinkie toe and wasn’t able to practice.

Still, he didn’t deliver much hard evidence he could have taken over as the starter had Rodgers decided to call it quits instead of signing a three-year, $150 million extension to return in March.

“I’ll say this, when I came in as a rookie and I was Brett Favre’s backup, I was not ready to play,” ESPN NFL analyst and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, a former Packers backup behind Brett Favre, said in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin earlier this month. “And if I had a chance to start a game like he did against Kansas City, I would have kind of played like he played — not very impressive. Didn’t go well. Didn’t give people a lot of confidence.

“But this is Aaron Rodgers’ team, obviously, and Jordan Love just has to be ready the next time he gets an opportunity. He’ll get an opportunity in the preseason to show what he can do, but I‘m talking more like if Aaron for some reason has an injury and misses a game, Jordan’s got to show he’s way more ready and prepared than he showed the first time.

“That first outing, I don’t think, gave anybody a lot of confidence. But he’ll get the opportunity. It’s just a matter of whether it's this year or next year or when it is.”

To Love’s credit, he seems to have gotten far more comfortable in the offense, and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb noticed immediately in OTAs that Love was going through his progressions more quickly than he did last year.

While there have also been rough patches during the practices open to reporters, he did direct touchdown drives in each of his competitive 2-minute drills to end the two minicamp practices.

“I think you see it. It’s like anything in life, the more reps you get at it, the more comfortable you are,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s done a good job.”

Added running back AJ Dillon, one of Love’s closest friends on the team: “He’s got his swagger back, and I love it. I love it for him, I love it for the team. This is what this is for — to get better, to make mistakes — and we’ve got a long time until we’re playing a game. You can see him getting confident, you can see him having fun with it. I’m really excited for him.”

For his part, Love feels good about the extra work he got before Rodgers’ two-day cameo at minicamp, and he wants to continue to take advantage of his No. 1 reps during the final week of OTAs next week, when Rodgers will again be gone.

“I definitely think I’m maxing out all the reps. Even the reps where I’m like, ‘Ah, man. I wish I had done this, I wish I had done that,’ I get to go back on film, watch it and just be able to learn,” Love said. “You learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. So to be able to have that time to grow and learn, I think, is huge.

“What it comes down to is, I’m always confident in myself, but it’s about being a lot more comfortable, relaxed, and being able to process things at lot faster. And that all ties into it. I definitely feel very confident in myself right now.”

As for the outside distractions, Love admits he can’t completely ignore them. But after an offseason where Rodgers’ future was in doubt and a weak quarterback draft class made some wonder if a QB-needy team might trade for him, Love is ready for anything — or, possibly, nothing.

“I am human,” Love said with a smile. “And that stuff’s going to be there, regardless. But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don’t even want to think about that stuff.

“I can’t control what’s going on, I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I’m just here right now. I’ll take what I’m given and run with it.”