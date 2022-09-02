Jordan Love offers Packers more decisive, more effective backup quarterback

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur will take credit for it if you want him to, even though he’s pretty sure he’s not the one who coined the phrase. Nevertheless, the Green Bay Packers coach absolutely lives by it, a core tenet that he insists is undeniably true — and not just for quarterbacking.

Indecisive equals ineffective.

“I think it goes for every position — and it goes for life, too,” LaFleur explained in a wide-ranging interview earlier this week. “I’m sure I stole it from somebody. But I really believe it."

Then, a pause and a smile: “And you can give me credit for it if you want.”

Whoever said it first, LaFleur said it certainly applies to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, even as he returns to the relative anonymity of backing up four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers after turning training camp and preseason into the summer of Love.

In fact, LaFleur even acknowledged that the third-year quarterback’s performance definitely altered the coach’s view of his ability, his future and his ceiling.

“Yeah. He’s so much more confident,” LaFleur replied when asked to compare the player he watched during the 2020 and 2021 training camps. “He’s shown so much growth. It’s night and day ... night and day. Just how he carries himself.

“His ability to in the moment to make adjustments up front with protections is night and day, the way he throws the football is night and day … and when you watch his footwork, it’s so much cleaner. He’s just more decisive in everything he’s doing, and I think you’re seeing it on the field.”

Love was similarly decisive when asked this question as a barometer for his progress: Had the quarterback he is today started the Packers’ 13-7 loss at Kansas City last Nov. 7 — when Rodgers was sidelined by COVID-19 — would the Packers have won that game?

“Yeah. Yeah. I do believe so,” Love replied immediately. “I also believe having that game too — to experience it, the calls that come in, the different defensive looks, being a young quarterback — I think that (game) helped get me where I am right now, too.

“But yeah. We win that game.”

Just how many games the Packers would win this year if disaster struck and Rodgers was sidelined for an extended period of time, no one can say. And not even LaFleur is anointing Love after he finished preseason play having completed 41 of 74 passes (55.4%) for 437 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 63.8 rating.

At the same time, he’s also not downplaying what Love did well, especially after how rough his first two summers were.

“I know his numbers weren’t great. But I’m not going to put a ton of stock into that,” LaFleur said. “Now, does he still have a long way to go? More room to grow? Absolutely, he’s got a long way to go. But he’s going to have to get that through experience.

“But I really do think that first year, not having all that time, I think that hurt him. So, I almost look at last year as more of his, like, first year. I know it’s not, but there’s just … he just wasn’t quite up to speed.”

Jordan Love Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass under pressure from Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna (51) on Aug. 25.

Now, Love’s role will be to help Rodgers be up to speed on upcoming opponents, starting with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11. Just as he did last year and Rodgers’ backups have done throughout the years, Love’s primary task will be to compile reports that help Rodgers in his preparation.

Love said that to-do list includes scouting reports on the upcoming opponents' defensive backs, the defenses' preferred looks, the plays that had beaten that defense in prior games, their preferred coverages against specific offensive formations, and serving as a go-between with the receivers on questions about signals and other communication.

“Whatever ‘12’ needs,” Love said. “Going into Year 3, I have a good feel for what ‘12’ wants, what he needs, how I can help him during the season, and how I can help the receivers, have answers when they need them, just being that extra guy for them.”

When — or if — Love eventually goes from the extra guy to being “the” guy, of course, remains to be seen. But based on what he did this summer, he can sense that the folks at 1265 Lombardi Ave. see him differently — even if skeptics remain, too.

“There’s always going to be doubters. Obviously this is the NFL; they’re always looking for your replacement. But that’s just part of it,” Love said. “I’m always trying to prove people wrong, I’m always trying to prove why I’m here, prove why they drafted me. But I definitely took a step in the right direction.”