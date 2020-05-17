Jordan-esque? To Aaron Rodgers’ former teammates, some ‘The Last Dance’ comparisons work, others don’t

“Look, I don’t have to do this. I’m only doing it because it is who I am. That’s how I played the game. That was my mentality.”

Then, choking up before telling the interviewer he’s taking a break, Jordan adds, “If you don’t want to play that way … don’t play that way.”

At his home in California, Jones was watching that episode and thought what many Packers fans surely did: That sounds like Rodgers, especially when it comes to how demanding he is of his wide receivers — and how he is often captured on camera during games showing his frustration at them when they aren’t where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there.

“I did not know Michael Jordan was a leader like that. You know how great he was and what he did on the basketball court, but the way he challenged people and demanded of people, I didn’t know that Michael Jordan had that in him,” Jones said during an interview on ESPN Wisconsin. “When I was watching it, I was kind of thinking the same thing (about Jordan and Rodgers). That’s what 12 did. And 12 didn’t just do it on Sunday, he did it Monday through Sunday. That’s how he is.