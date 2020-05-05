Jonathan Taylor hungry to carry ball for Colts, pies for Toppers Pizza

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jonathan Taylor had done his research heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

Curious about where he might end up, the former University of Wisconsin football star had looked into what teams needed tailbacks. Some fell into the pressing-need category, followed by a group where the urgency wasn’t as great but the position likely would be addressed among the team’s picks.

Indianapolis, as far as Taylor was concerned, wasn’t among the teams in those two groups. So he was as surprised as anyone when the Colts moved up three spots in the second round last month to select him with the 41st overall pick.

The more digging Taylor did after hearing his name called, the more the pick made sense. When the Colts say they’re committed to the establishing the run, they mean it: Indy had the fifth-most rushing attempts in the NFL last season and finished No. 7 in rushing yards.

And even though they had a returning 1,000-yard rusher in Marlon Mack, a fourth-round pick in 2017, the Colts wanted more playmakers on offense to put around the quarterback they signed as a free agent in the offseason, Phillip Rivers.