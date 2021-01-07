Joining forces with Aaron Rodgers, ‘Snacks’ Harrison knows opportunity with Packers is ‘the chance of a lifetime’

“I told him that I just wanted an opportunity to get out there on the field,” Harrison explained. “The team was getting healthy. They’ve got some really good young guys that need the reps, and I just felt like I was making progress week after week, day by day. And I didn't want to delay that progress by not playing. I just asked them if they could let me go to find another opportunity to play.”

The Packers were one of the teams Harrison was interested in playing for, and after figuring out the logistics of moving his wife, Alexis, and the couple’s seven children to Green Bay, he’s ready for the postseason.

“They just got here, which is probably why you can see the sleep in my eyes — because they kept me up all night last night,” Harrison said. “It’s amazing to have them here. I feel like I can focus a little better.”

The 32-year-old Harrison is also excited to be aligned with Rodgers, who left him in awe during last Sunday’s win.

“(When) you get a chance to see him work, you know something's going to happen. You know ‘12’ has got something up his sleeve (to) something magical happen,” Harrison said. “To get a chance to be on that sideline and watching it rooting for him instead of hoping nothing bad happens, it was just amazing to see.”

Replied Rodgers: “Bringing in a veteran who's played a lot of football, there's a legitimacy to that person and that opportunity. He’s got a good presence about him. I think that's the exciting thing for a veteran player — I would imagine — as you see your career winding down: Being able to be a part of something that legitimately can go the distance. It's special.”