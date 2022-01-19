John Romano: Bucs favored against Rams, but should they be?

Reason No. 2 for bluster

Soooo . if Brady has time to throw, the Rams could be in trouble.

Los Angeles was without its top two safeties against Arizona, but neither quarterback Kyler Murray nor coach Kliff Kingsbury had the savvy to adjust the game plan and take advantage of the situation. You can bet that Brady will not let a weakness go unexploited.

Now, it's possible that safety Taylor Rapp could be back on the field as long as he passes the concussion protocol this week. Jordan Fuller, however, is out for the season with an ankle injury. The Rams were concerned enough about their depth at safety that they brought former Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle out of his two-year retirement for the game against the Cardinals.

Reason No. 3 for panic

Do you believe in karma? Or would it be vengeance? Whatever you want to call it, the Bucs could be facing a reckoning that would live forever in Tampa Bay.

If this game comes down to the final minutes, the Rams will have a Pro Bowl placekicker ready to trot onto the field at Raymond James Stadium. Fella by the name of Matt Gay.