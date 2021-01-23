John Romano: 10 reasons the Buccaneers will beat the Packers

TAMPA, Fla. — This is what a respectable journalist would tell Bucs fans this week:
Folks, it doesn't look good. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and have won their last seven games by an average margin of nearly 15 points. The weather is going to be in the 20s with a good possibility of snow.
And Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won his last four playoff games at Lambeau Field while throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.
So, count yourself lucky that hardly anyone considers me respectable. And, after 20 years of writing columns as opposed to news, I'm not even sure I qualify as a journalist anymore.
That's why, instead of pointing out that Green Bay began the week as a 3.5-point favorite in the NFC Championship Game, I prefer to tell you what you want to hear. Specifically, 10 reasons the Bucs will win Sunday.
1. No, no, no, you're not running here. No defense has been better against the run the past two seasons than the Bucs and, if Vita Vea is available after missing three months with a broken ankle, their prospects will look even better. Aaron Jones might break off a long run or two for the Packers, but the Bucs eventually will force Green Bay into third-and-long situations.
2. Congrats on your shutdown cornerback. The Saints practically made Mike Evans a non-factor last week. Tampa Bay's all-time leading receiver was held to one reception for 3 yards. Antonio Brown also was held to one catch for 10 yards. And you know what? It didn't matter. More than half of Tom Brady's passes were thrown to running backs and tight ends. Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander may be the best in the league and entirely capable of shutting down a Pro Bowl talent such as Evans, but the Packers still will have to contend with Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and others.
3. I see your Aaron Rodgers, and raise you a Tom Brady. Yes, Rodgers is a beast at Lambeau Field. And it's hard to argue with his numbers when the calendar turns to January and the temperatures drop below freezing. But, you might have heard, Brady had some postseason success before he got to Tampa Bay. Based on data from pro-football-reference.com, Brady has a 14-2 record in the playoffs in games when the temperature was 32 degrees or below at kickoff. Let's just hope he kept his lucky thermal undies.
4. They can't continue at this pace, can they? The Packers are good at protecting the ball. I mean, crazy good. Since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach, the Packers have had zero turnovers in 21 of their 35 games, including the playoffs. Their record is 20-1 in those games. But that means they are 8-6 in games when they have even a single turnover. The Bucs got three interceptions against Drew Brees on Sunday. Just saying.
5. The kids are all right: I wrote last week that Tampa Bay's young secondary would have to step up to beat the Saints. They didn't just step up, they sent Brees screaming into retirement.
6. Welcome to the fight, gentlemen. Even though they were winning games against inferior opponents, the Bucs got a little pass-happy in December. They've rectified that in the playoffs. After averaging a combined 14.5 carries per game in the final six weeks of the season, Fournette and Ronald Jones have averaged nearly 25 carries in the two postseason games. That's absolutely critical for Brady's safety.
7. Speaking of which . Putting pressure on Brady has been the one surefire way to hurt the Bucs, and the Packers do not have a particularly fearsome pass rush. It was a long time ago, but they barely laid a finger on Brady the last time the teams met in October. Green Bay's defense was 29th in the NFL in the percentage of pass plays that they knocked down a quarterback.
8. Bucs finally have a placekicker. Ryan Succop has turned in a quietly consistent season after Tampa Bay spent years searching for a placekicker. Including the playoffs, Succop has nailed 35-of-38 field goals, including 1-of-2 from beyond 50 yards. (Checks notes and sees Green Bay's Mason Crosby has hit 37 of his last 38 field-goal attempts, including 5-of-6 from beyond 50.) Okay, maybe this one is a stalemate.
9. A star is born. Who will be the best player on the field Sunday? You could make an argument it's Alexander. Or Rodgers. Or, if you're feeling nostalgic, maybe even Brady. I would vote for Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White.
10. $%&#. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup without playing a single postseason game in Tampa. The Rays reached Game 6 of the World Series without a single fan going to Tropicana Field. Wouldn't it just be a perfect coda to 2020 to have the Bucs in the Super Bowl when capacity at Raymond James Stadium was restricted by the pandemic?
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…