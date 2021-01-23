John Romano: 10 reasons the Buccaneers will beat the Packers

TAMPA, Fla. — This is what a respectable journalist would tell Bucs fans this week:

Folks, it doesn't look good. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and have won their last seven games by an average margin of nearly 15 points. The weather is going to be in the 20s with a good possibility of snow.

And Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won his last four playoff games at Lambeau Field while throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

So, count yourself lucky that hardly anyone considers me respectable. And, after 20 years of writing columns as opposed to news, I'm not even sure I qualify as a journalist anymore.

That's why, instead of pointing out that Green Bay began the week as a 3.5-point favorite in the NFC Championship Game, I prefer to tell you what you want to hear. Specifically, 10 reasons the Bucs will win Sunday.

1. No, no, no, you're not running here. No defense has been better against the run the past two seasons than the Bucs and, if Vita Vea is available after missing three months with a broken ankle, their prospects will look even better. Aaron Jones might break off a long run or two for the Packers, but the Bucs eventually will force Green Bay into third-and-long situations.