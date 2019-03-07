GREEN BAY — Fullback John Kuhn, who played nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, is retiring as a member of the team.

The Packers made the announcement Wednesday.

“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”

Kuhn was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles, finished with at least 10 wins in a season seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).

He played in 139 regular-season games with the team, the second most in franchise history by a running back, behind only fullback William Henderson (188).

Kuhn finishes his career with 658 yards rushing and 642 yards receiving and 28 touchdowns (19 rushing, 9 receiving) in 166 games for the Steelers, Packers and Saints.

Kuhn finished his career playing two seasons with the New Orleans Saints in 2016-17. He sat out 2018.