Joe Thomas, J.J. Watt, Aaron Rodgers named to 2010s on NFL All-Decade Team

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former University of Wisconsin athletes Joe Thomas and J.J. Watt were named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Thomas, Watt, Von Miller, Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, Aaron Donald, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker were unanimous selections announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Packers defensive end Julius Peppers also made the team.

The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19. Four of the unanimous players — Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker — won Super Bowls during the decade.

Brady, of course, took three of his six Super Bowl victories during the decade with New England, going 141-42 overall, and recently left the Patriots as a free agent for Tampa Bay. Rodgers went 112-63-2 in the decade.

"I never dreamed about making the All-Decade Team," Miller said. "You think about Super Bowls ... but this is such an honor that's so hard to get that you don't really even think about it. It's incredible to be here. It's incredible to achieve this honor."