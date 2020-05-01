Joe Starkey: Backup quarterbacks are worthy of investment — just ask the Steelers

"I don't know if I'm one of those," Brandt said. "Our second quarterback was about the 45th-most important player (because they had iron-man Brett Favre) . but it's the second-most important position if he plays."

The Packers were way more of a lightning rod last week, moving up to snag Jordan Love - "Heir Jordan" — when they already have Aaron Rodgers.

Have they lost their minds?

Why didn't they help Rodgers?

The reaction prompted a search for "grades" from the aftermath of the '05 draft — the one where the Packers took Rodgers 24th when they already had Favre.

Favre was 36, like Rodgers, and coming off a playoff season. USA Today gave the Packers a failing grade, saying, "Perhaps someday the (Rodgers) pick will draw comparisons to Miami's 27th overall pick in 1983, a guy named Dan Marino. For now, it prevented the choice of immediate impact player."

It did. But it also paved the way to a Rodgers-led Super Bowl run in 2010.

There are differences, starting with a different regime running the Packers. Also, Rodgers was a higher-rated prospect than Love and fell into the Packers' laps. They didn't go get him.