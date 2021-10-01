Joe Starkey: 2011 Super Bowl loss to Packers sent Steelers down road to mediocrity

That will be the number if the Steelers miss again this season, and a loss Sunday in Green Bay would be a large step in that direction. It would drop them to 1-3, the first time that's happened since ... 2019?

Yes, such things are happening regularly now.

You know what isn't happening regularly? Playoff wins. The Steelers have just three since Super Bowl XLV. One was gift-wrapped by the Cincinnati Bungles. Another was hand-delivered by Matt Moore and the Dolphins.

It's not just the lack of playoff wins, though. It's missing the playoffs altogether or getting humiliated in historic fashion once there.

Tim Tebow, Blake Bortles and the Cleveland Browns come to mind.

Tebow hadn't won a playoff game before and never would again. Bortles will never win another one, either, I'd bet, and the Browns hadn't won a road playoff game since 1969. They also didn't have their coach, not to mention several players, and still put 48 on Tomlin.

It was so bad that Baker Mayfield barely knew a player who appeared in the Browns huddle, later referring to new lineman Blake Hence as a "a guy named Blake that I introduced myself to in the locker room."