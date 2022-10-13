Joe Barry vows Packers' defense will be more aggressive moving forward

GREEN BAY — Give Joe Barry this much: He spoke Thursday evening like a man open to change instead of stubbornly insisting his way is the only way.

Whether he actually does alter his defense’s approach remains to be seen, but to his credit, the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator was anything but defensive during a 20-minute Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field, a back-and-forth that focused almost solely on how his talented and much-hyped unit hasn’t lived up to preseason expectations during the first five weeks of the season.

From playing more man-to-man coverage to play to former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s strengths, to possibly moving Rasul Douglas back outside instead of using him inside at the slot position, to tweaking his overall defensive approach to be more aggressive, Barry didn’t rule anything out as the underperforming unit prepared for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

“We’ve looked long and hard at that this week,” Barry said of altering the defensive approach in the wake of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London — a game in which the Giants scored on five consecutive possessions to erase the Packers’ early 17-3 lead.

“Being able to allow our guys to be aggressive and go get in people’s faces, I think we have the guys to be able to do that. And we can do that, and we will do that moving forward.”

Statistically, the Packers defense is far from being one of the NFL’s worst. The unit entered this week’s games ranked 11th in the 32-team league in scoring (19.2 points per game), fifth in total defense (303.4 yards per game), 21st in rushing yards allowed per game (126.4), 22nd in rushing yards per attempt (4.75), second in passing yards allowed per game (177.0) and fourth in third-down defense (30.2% conversion rate allowed).

But they’re 26th in turnovers forced with just four — only Las Vegas (three) and Washington (one) have fewer — and more troubling, the unit has struggled against multiple offenses whose personnel was depleted.

“I try to never be a knee-jerk-reaction guy,” said Barry, whom coach Matt LaFleur hired in February 2021 despite Barry having presided over disappointing defenses in Washington (2015, 2016) and Detroit (2008, 2009).

The Lions finished dead last in the both of those seasons in total defense and scoring defense, including the 2008 team going 0-16 under coach Rod Marinelli, Barry’s father-in-law. Washington’s defenses under Barry finished 28th in total defense each of those two years, with the 2015 unit ranking No. 17 in scoring defense and the 2016 defense ranking No. 19.

When the Packers introduced him a few weeks after his hiring, Barry called those seasons “scars” and said he was proud of them because they led to his growth as a coach. He made it clear Thursday the Packers’ inconsistent play is nothing like those years were.

“Going 0-16, I don’t feel like that right now, OK? So, let’s be totally frank. It’s the fifth game of the year,” Barry said. “Quite frankly, I think we had a bad quarter in the New England game and we had a bad fourth quarter last week.

“I’ve told you guys before, I don’t dwell on the past, I don’t live in the past. I look forward, I don’t look in the rear-view mirror. I don’t even think that’s comparable to where we’re at right now. But we’ve got a ton of football left to play.

“We’ve got a great group of guys. We learn from every single experience that we go through and we learned a lot. We had eight hours to think about it on that plane coming home from London.”

Among the things the Packers defense learned were they need to play more man coverage not only to use Alexander more effectively but to stop opposing offenses from having such success with crossing routes — something the Packers have been the worst in the NFL at defending so far this season.

“I would tell you this: The thing that I would love to see from our team is — again, mistakes are going to happen — but can you just go as fast as you can, do whatever you think is right in the moment and do it 100 miles an hour?” LaFleur said earlier Thursday. “If you make a mistake, so what? We’ll get it corrected. Now, the caveat to that is you can’t make repeatable mistakes. You’ve got to fix whatever it is and then move on.”

Barry’s umbrella-style, keep-everything-in-front-of-you system is predicated largely on playing zone coverage, but he acknowledged he needs to mix in more man coverage moving forward so offenses can’t easily predict what the defense is doing.

“We’re not just going to go play bump-and-run, press man coverage every snap. That’s not the system that we run,” Barry said. “But we do have to pick our spots and we do have to be much more aggressive at times when we can be.

“I think we have an elite, special group (of defensive backs) that can go get after people and go challenge people and get in their face and be aggressive. And we need to do that.”

Meanwhile, Barry said the Packers have other alternatives to playing Douglas inside, including Alexander and safety Darnell Savage.

On early downs in their base alignment with Douglas not in the game, Alexander and Savage could play their usual positions. Then, when in their nickel package, Alexander could move inside and Douglas could replace him outside, where Douglas was so effective last season (a team-leading five interceptions) when Alexander was sidelined for most of the year with a shoulder injury.

If Barry opted for Savage to play the nickel corner spot — something Savage has repeatedly expressed an interest in doing — third safety Rudy Ford could take Savage’s place or the versatile Douglas could shift to safety, which he’s played before in a pinch.

Barry obviously wouldn’t divulge any personnel adjustments he has planned, but his and LaFleur’s talk about being more aggressive was music to their players’ ears.

“I feel like that message displays a trust,” Savage said. “It’s not going rogue within the defense but just trusting yourself. For him to say that, it’s kind of him telling us that he trusts us to trust what we see and go make plays. (We’re) excited for another opportunity.”