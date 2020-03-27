Jimmy Graham still believes he’s a difference-maker – and looks to prove it to Packers with rival Bears

GREEN BAY — The Chicago Bears might be Jimmy Graham’s fourth NFL team — following stints with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers — but his move inside the NFC North Division came after a career first, and worst, for him.
It marked the first time he was ever cut.
Speaking in a conference call with Chicago-area reporters earlier this week, Graham said the Packers’ decision to release him with one year remaining on his three-year, $30 million deal is motivating him to deliver for the Bears, who surprised many by giving Graham a two-year, $16 million deal that includes $9 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause, according to reports.
“It was a tough pill to swallow. It was the first time I lost my job. ... But for me, it’s lit a fire,” said Graham, who was traded from New Orleans to Seattle in 2015. “I know what kind of player I am and I know what I can do.
“I’ve always said, if I didn’t think I had the ability to dominate this league, then I wouldn’t play anymore. But I still believe that I have that ability and I’m going to take each and every day and take each and every game to prove myself worthy of being on this team and I’m going to give them everything I got.”
This isn’t the first time Graham, who turns 34 in November, has insisted that he has plenty left in the tank. He insisted during training camp last summer that he would deliver big things during the 2019 season after admitting that his numbers “sucked” the previous season.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m about as fired up as I’ve ever been to go and shut a lot of people up,” Graham said during a 10-minute session at his locker with reporters early in camp. “I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year. I really am. Everybody thinks I’m old and slow now, so, we’ll see what happens.”
What happened was Graham’s numbers continued their downward trend for the third straight year — from 65 receptions for 923 yards and six touchdowns with Seattle in 2016, to 57 receptions for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Seahawks in 2017, to 55 receptions for 636 yards and two touchdowns in his first year in Green Bay in 2018, to 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Graham said he believes he’s an excellent fit for Bears coach Matt Nagy’s offense, which highlights the tight ends. He also thanked Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who was on the Saints scouting staff when they drafted Graham in 2010 despite his having played only one year of college football at Miami (Fla.) after playing basketball.
"The opportunity to go back and play for Ryan Pace and to prove my worth throughout the NFL. I’m hungrier than ever," Graham said. "To be the person I am and to be the player I know I can be. And to go to the NFC Championship Game (with the Packers last season) and to be so close to the Super Bowl, it just left an extremely bad taste in my mouth.”
The Bears clearly see something in Graham that the Packers no longer did. For as tight end-friendly as Nagy’s offense is billed as being, Bears tight ends caught a combined 46 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns last season, when another of their high-priced acquisitions at the position, Trey Burton, caught just 14 passes for 84 yards during an injury-plagued season.
“I’m going to be there on the field, I’m going to be there for my teammates and I’m going to be there for the organization and give them every ounce of what I have," Graham said. "So for me this was a great opportunity to prove myself, to show everybody what I can do and the type of player that I am.
“This is the best that I’ve ran, this is the fastest I’ve been in the last four or five years. ... For me, that’s everything – my ability to still separate from people and run down seams. I know I still have that ability — I showed a little bit of that in the playoffs — but I’m excited. I’m going to get back to being me, I’m going to get back to making big plays and scoring touchdowns because I think I’m somewhere in the top of scoring touchdowns and I want to continue that, I want to continue climbing that list and get to where I’m supposed to be."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!