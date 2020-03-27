Jimmy Graham still believes he’s a difference-maker – and looks to prove it to Packers with rival Bears

The Bears clearly see something in Graham that the Packers no longer did. For as tight end-friendly as Nagy’s offense is billed as being, Bears tight ends caught a combined 46 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns last season, when another of their high-priced acquisitions at the position, Trey Burton, caught just 14 passes for 84 yards during an injury-plagued season.

“I’m going to be there on the field, I’m going to be there for my teammates and I’m going to be there for the organization and give them every ounce of what I have," Graham said. "So for me this was a great opportunity to prove myself, to show everybody what I can do and the type of player that I am.

“This is the best that I’ve ran, this is the fastest I’ve been in the last four or five years. ... For me, that’s everything – my ability to still separate from people and run down seams. I know I still have that ability — I showed a little bit of that in the playoffs — but I’m excited. I’m going to get back to being me, I’m going to get back to making big plays and scoring touchdowns because I think I’m somewhere in the top of scoring touchdowns and I want to continue that, I want to continue climbing that list and get to where I’m supposed to be."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0