Jimmy Garoppolo's 'blessing in disguise' injury led to 49ers drafting Nick Bosa

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — One of the first things Nick Bosa noticed about his new team was it probably shouldn't have been picking second overall in the NFL draft. The team, on paper, was better than its record.

"Just being a football fan last year and knowing what kind of players they have on the roster," Bosa said Wednesday. "I didn't know to this extent how good the depth was and stuff like that. But I just knew that of the top teams picking, this was definitely the most playoff-ready team."

The 49ers, of course, finished the 2018 season with a 4-12 record largely because franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down three games after signing his $137.5 million contract. They entered the year with playoff expectations after Garoppolo's exciting 5-0 finish to the previous season after being acquired in the Patriots trade. Getting Bosa — and everything it had led to — has given Garoppolo and his team a silver lining to his injury.

Put another way, the lost season produced one of the team's most valuable players.

"Things have a way of working out," Garoppolo said. "I always told myself it was a blessing in disguise, the ACL and everything. We got Bosa out of it. So that's a pretty good trade off I guess."