Jim Souhan: Kirk Cousins flubs yet another chance to beat Monday night jinx

Asked if Cousins looked shaky early in the game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said: "You know, it's hard for me to tell when I'm standing on the sideline. I'll look at the tape and let you know.''

No, he won't.

Asked if he was surprised by Cousins' erratic play, Zimmer said: "I'm not going to get into this 'Kirk Cousins on Monday night' thing. Offensively, we didn't play as well as we could play, I'll say that. And defensively, we could have played the run better. So there are a lot of things we need to clean up.''

Cousins is now 0-9 on Monday nights as an NFL quarterback. That statistic can be explained away only if you didn't watch him short-arm passes in the first quarter on this Monday night.

This season Cousins has staged a comeback against the Broncos, has beaten the Lions twice, has thrown beautiful passes against the Giants and Raiders.

This year, while leading a quality roster, he has played three games against threatening divisional opponents. He is 0-3, and his play led to all three losses.