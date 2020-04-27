Jim Souhan: By not making mistakes, Vikings lead NFC North in draft success

In 2005, Rodgers was the most polished pro-style quarterback in the draft. The 49ers took a pretty good quarterback, Alex Smith, with the first pick in the draft. They should have taken Rogers, as should have every other team in the draft, including the Vikings, who chose Troy Williamson with the seventh pick.

Instead, Rodgers fell to the Packers at No. 24.

Love is not comparable to Rodgers. The Packers traded the 30th pick in the draft and a fourth-rounder to move up four spots to take Love at No. 26. Given that Rodgers wants to play until he's at least 40 and he remains one of the best players in the game, this move could cause problems between the organization and Rodgers, and Love is much more of a project than Rodgers was.

With their second-round pick, the Packers chose Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. At best, Dillon will pair nicely with starting running back Aaron Jones, but using a second-round pick to get an alternate running back for a passing offense that lacks receivers is almost as wacky as taking Love with the 26th pick.