Jim Souhan: Blame the Vikings' woes on Drew Brees

His numbers: 19-of-31 for 242 yards and one touchdown.

He wasn't spectacular, but the Vikings' defense and Brees' lack of production set Cousins up to succeed.

Imagine what would have happened if vintage Drew Brees had shown up and produced 30 or more points against a defense that was about to get rid of its top three cornerbacks.

Cousins' reputation for failing in important games would have been bolstered.

Zimmer would have finished his sixth season with just one playoff victory, that one coming on a play described as a miracle.

Spielman would have faced scrutiny for signing Cousins.

Instead, the Wilfs either happily or begrudgingly extended the contracts of Spielman, Zimmer, Cousins and Cook. With the 2020 Vikings at 1-5 and coming off an embarrassing loss to the Falcons, all of those decisions should be questioned.

The Vikings have lost six of their last seven games and eight of their last 10.

If there is a lesson to be learned here, it's that anything can happen in one game, so owners shouldn't base major decisions on the results of one game, unless that one game is a Super Bowl victory, and maybe not even then.