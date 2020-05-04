Jim Souhan: Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings, coached by Brett Favre? Weirder things have happened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but would Aaron Rodgers be the greatest quarterback ever to play for the Vikings, or just in the top three, and how well would he work with quarterbacks coach Brett Favre?

If you think this is satire, you haven't been paying attention to the Packers, the Vikings, the history of great NFL quarterbacks or the NFL's new approach to mega contracts.

First, let's just be logical about this. If there can be Murder Hornets in the United States in 2020, if the U.S. government can acknowledge the presence of UFOs and not make a dent in the news cycle, surely Aaron Rodgers wearing purple is hardly out of the realm of possibility.

Remember, there was never any way Favre could ever play for the Vikings, and then Brad Childress was picking him up at the airport. "Impossible" is just a word we use for stuff we haven't figured out yet. So let's figure this out.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is signed through the 2022 season. Rodgers is signed with Green Bay through 2023.