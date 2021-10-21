Jim Polzin: Why this season is giving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a flashback to 2010

The injuries are adding up for the 2021 version as well and, just as his mentor Ted Thompson did 11 years ago, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is leaving no stone unturned as he tries both to improve the roster and make sure there aren’t gaping holes at key positions.

Such was the case Thursday when the team made it official that it had signed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, a 10-year veteran waived by the Houston Texans earlier in the week.

Gutekunst understands the Packers are a Super Bowl contender in this all-in season that could be the final go-round in Green Bay for Rodgers, star wide receiver Davante Adams and perhaps some other veterans. Mercilus is past his prime but, as was the case with wide receiver Randall Cobb, it’s rarely a bad idea to add a veteran at a key spot.

“It means a lot because obviously it means they're focused on trying to replace some of those guys that we’ve lost,” Adams said. “That’s basically how this thing goes. When guys go down, it’s time to get new bodies to fill in and make up for what’s lost, or if not, hopefully the plan is to come in and add even more production than was there before. It means they’re obviously focused on us winning some games and we’ve been having pretty good production out of the guys who have joined, so hopefully we continue that.”