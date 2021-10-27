Jim Polzin: Why it's hard to get a read on how good the Packers are seven weeks into the season

We should have a pretty good idea of where the Green Bay Packers stand in the NFL pecking order by now, seven games into the 2021 season. That’s plenty of data as sample sizes go.

And yet it’s not enough to get a true read on a team that could be overrated or underrated depending on the vantage point or, as the case may be, level of cynicism in the eyes of the beholder.

Here’s what we know for sure: At 6-1, the Packers are tied for the second-best record in the NFC and have a 2½-game lead in their division.

Here’s what we can confidently say: The NFC is top-heavy, with a significant drop-off between the haves and the have nots, and the Packers fall in the former category.

Where exactly to put Green Bay in a group of five teams that also includes Arizona, Tampa Bay, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams? That’s the tricky question as Green Bay closes in on the halfway point of a 17-game marathon.

Injuries to key players on both sides of the ball have prevented Matt LaFleur’s team from putting its best foot forward. Still, the Packers have strung together six consecutive victories since that 38-3 nightmare against the New Orleans Saints to open the season, never trailing by more than a touchdown in any of those wins.