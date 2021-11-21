Jim Polzin: Packers turn in yet another incomplete performance in narrow loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s a great team somewhere inside this Green Bay Packers roster, perhaps one that’s even capable of emerging from a top-heavy NFC and giving the organization its first Super Bowl berth in more than a decade.

At least I think there is. It’s hard to be certain this team can be special because the season is 11 weeks old and the Packers haven’t authored those kind of complete performances that leave you walking away thinking, yep, this group has what it takes to win a championship.

There always seems to be something missing.

The Packers are 8-3 after a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. They came out on the wrong end of what Matt LaFleur called “an emotional rollercoaster” and the defeat, in and of itself, wasn’t catastrophic.

But it offered another example of a Green Bay team that can’t seem to put it all together. The offense had been struggling of late but put together arguably its best outing of the season Sunday. The defense, meanwhile, was a no-show against the Vikings after carrying the team for weeks.

And the special teams? Well, that may be the one area of the team that has become predictable: It consistently gets outplayed by its opponent week after week.