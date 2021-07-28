Jim Polzin: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he's all-in for 2021. But is he really?

Another bothersome part of this retirement talk was the idea Rodgers can go from considering hanging up his cleats to being fully invested in the 2021 season. It seems like a giant step to take mentally and I asked Rodgers as much.

“There were some things I needed to do and conversations I needed to have to put myself in the right headspace to be able to come back and to be 100% in — which my teammates (and) the organization expects and I expect myself,” he said. “And I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t 100% all-in.”

That all-in phrase came up multiple times on Wednesday, with Gutekunst admitting that, while the team feels like it’s all-in every season, they’re really all-in for 2021 after reworking the contracts of several key veterans in order to re-sign running back Aaron Jones and some other free agents.

“We’ve pushed it to the limit about as far as we can push it,” Gutekunst said.

It would all be worth it if the Packers, with 20 of 22 preferred starters back from a team that finished as the NFC bridesmaid for the second consecutive season, finally get over the hump and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in over a decade.

That goal can only be reached if the team gets another magical season out of Rodgers.