Jim Polzin: Packers prove they've come a long way in the 6 weeks since their loss at Minnesota

Six weeks later, my tune has changed. This isn’t a prediction by any means, but this group has proved that it absolutely has what it takes to win a championship.

It’s been easy this season to poke holes in the Packers’ performances, even if most of them were ending with Matt LaFleur’s team ahead on the scoreboard. A team that hasn’t always won pretty nonetheless has a beautiful record — the best in the NFL, in fact — and several people deserve credit for that feat.

At the top of my list, in alphabetical order:

• Davante Adams, who had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings and now has 117 receptions — breaking his own franchise record — for a career-high 1,498 yards on the season.

• General manager Brian Gutekunst, who already had built one of the NFL’s strongest rosters and made several key in-season additions to help the team survive a spate of injuries to key players.

• LaFleur, who is now 39-9 in regular-season play and 15-2 against the NFC North during his three seasons in Titletown. He guided the Packers to this point despite a challenging schedule and a constantly changing roster each week.