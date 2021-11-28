Jim Polzin: Packers positioned for regular-season success after grinding out a victory over the Rams

“I think, all things considered, we’ve battled through a lot of adversity certainly,” LaFleur said. “There’s room for improvement in all three phases, which is always exciting, and we know that there’s a lot of challenge left in front of us. When we’re back in this building, we have to attack it on a daily basis, which I think our guys embrace, and they take that to heart. We never look too far in front of us. We always try to focus on and stay as present as possible. Our guys have that mentality. And I think that’s the mentality that it takes to win games in this league.”

LaFleur alluded to it and he’s absolutely right: His team hasn’t come close to peaking. The Packers are still waiting for their offense and defense to be great in the same game and, as for special teams, that unit appears to be the team’s biggest liability.

But it says something when the offense stalls for the final 1½ quarters, the defense trades making big plays with giving up big plays and the Packers still control the game from start to finish against a quality opponent loaded with big-name players.