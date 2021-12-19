Jim Polzin: Packers edge Ravens to win another shootout, but inconsistency could be costly in postseason

Like, for example, when punt coverage gunner Isaac Yiadom got a 15-yard penalty for running into the returner in the first quarter. That gave the Ravens the ball in Green Bay territory and they needed only seven plays to cover 45 yards and build a 7-0 lead.

“Certainly the special teams isn’t up to the standard and we’ve got to keep continuing to find ways to improve,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to coach it better, we’ve got to execute better. But that goes for offense and defense as well.”

Yes, for as much of a heavy load as the offense has carried over the past month, it feels like it can do even more lifting. A constant theme, even after a string of 30-plus point games, is LaFleur and his players talking about how they’ve got to be more consistent and not waste opportunities.

Rodgers and the Packers had a three-and-out on their first series of the game and another as they were clinging to a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter. There was also a drive late in the first half that began with a 24-yard strike from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling but stalled when Rodgers was sacked on the next play.

Instead of the Packers taking a lead into halftime, the possession ended with a punt.