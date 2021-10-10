Jim Polzin: Packers' dynamic duo of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams proves too much for Bengals

“He’s just so talented,” Rodgers said. “Even when you know that I’m probably going to him, he still finds a way to get open and makes a big catch and breaks a tackle. The guy is a special player.”

The Bengals tried just about everything to slow down Adams and still couldn’t do it. Needing a big play to move into field-goal position late in regulation, everybody knew the Packers were going to try to get the ball to Adams.

So what happened? Rodgers to Adams for 20 yards to the Cincinnati 33.

“Obviously, (they’re) great players and there’s a great connection between those two,” Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. “We had some roll coverages, double coverages, some single coverages. We had quarter, we had man, we had zone — we had everything.”

The Bengals still couldn’t contain Adams, but they’re not alone. He now has 42 catches for 579 yards through five games, making the case to the Packers week after week that he should be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league without having to say a word.

His play is doing all the talking.