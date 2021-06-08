Jim Polzin: Packers coach Matt LaFleur is putting on a brave front, but how long will it last as Aaron Rodgers saga continues?

The Packers signed veteran Blake Bortles last month, but LaFleur clearly wants to use this minicamp as a growth opportunity for Love. “He needs every rep he can get right now,” LaFleur said.

How Love feels about being in the middle of this ordeal is unclear — the Packers haven’t made him available to reporters — but it has to be a distraction to the former Utah State standout and his teammates.

LaFleur addressed that issue with his team prior to minicamp. While he wouldn’t reveal the details of that conversation — “I’m going to keep the family business in house,” LaFleur said — star wide receiver Davante Adams provided the Cliffs Notes version of that message.

“He’s not really dwelling on it, he’s kind of made mention, just to address the elephant in the room and just let everybody know, ‘Control what you can control,’ ” Adams said.

“It’s kind of the same mentality that I’ve had the whole time, just echoing that to everybody just so it’s not weird that we’re not talking (about it). We’re obviously missing a person in minicamp that’s essential to this football team. So you’ve have to kind of say something about it, just acknowledge it and keep it moving.”