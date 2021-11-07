Jim Polzin: Jordan Love's first career start with the Packers ended with more questions than answers

Even then, it didn’t last. After completing seven consecutive passes, Love misfired on his next six attempts. One was an interception at the Kansas City 5 in which Love basically threw the ball up for grabs, praying Davante Adams would make a play.

Comparing Love to a three-time MVP isn’t fair and yet it’s going to happen for years to come if the Packers decide to move on from Rodgers, so might as well start now: Watching Love makes you appreciate Rodgers’ overall accuracy and particularly his placement on balls thrown downfield.

Love targeted Adams 14 times on Sunday but the two only connected six times for 42 yards. On a key fourth-down play late in the first half, Packers coach Matt LaFleur raced down the sideline so he could get in the ear of an official and make sure Adams wasn’t held on a sideline route.

“But it didn’t matter,” LaFleur said.

It didn’t matter because Love and Adams weren’t on the same page. Love threw to Adams’ back shoulder, while Adams wanted the ball thrown downfield.

“It’s something that takes time being able to build that chemistry,” Love said. “Obviously, it’s something him and Aaron have very well; they’ve been together for a while. So, the chemistry wasn’t there yet.”