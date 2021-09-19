Jim Polzin: Joe Barry isn't worried after his rotten debut as Packers defensive coordinator, but should we be?

The decibel level is already high after an opener that couldn’t have gone much worse for Barry, whose unit looked disorganized and sluggish.

There were multiple plays in which members of the Packers’ secondary appeared to be unsure of assignments. It’s never a good sign when the ball is about to be snapped and defensive players are looking around at each other to make sure they’re on the same page.

Barry pushed back on a question this week about miscommunication, saying he didn’t "necessarily think there was large communication breakdowns." But there was just enough confusion to cause issues, a major problem when the man calling plays on the other side of the field is Sean Payton.

"That’s an everyday thing," Packers safety Adrian Amos said of improving communication. "It’s never always going to be 100% but we’re striving for that. You’re striving for that and making sure everybody is on their assignment, everybody’s on the same page and over-communicating sometimes."

More troubling than the communication snafus was the Packers’ lethargic play. One by one, defensive players had raved about Barry’s energy during camp and this was their first chance to show if there’d be a carryover effect from his words and actions to their play on the field.