Jim Polzin: How being attentive has helped Aaron Rodgers get inside the minds of young Packers teammates

"When I started getting to the point where he would wave me over, and I’d sit there staring at him, he’d smile," Adams said. "It was more so just messing with me to make sure I knew my assignments."

Rodgers is surrounded by a lot of veterans on a roster that didn’t have much turnover after the Packers, for the second consecutive season, went 13-3 in the regular season and advanced to the NFC championship game.

But there’s enough young blood to keep Rodgers busy pushing buttons. What we see is him screaming at Myers after a shotgun snap nearly leads to a catastrophe. What we don't see is the work Rodgers does behind the scenes to show players such as Newman that he's interested in helping them develop.

"I think the biggest key is to, how do you empower a guy to get comfortable and show his personality as soon as possible?" Rodgers said. "Because when a guy can be comfortable, that’s when you can see them play to their full potential.

"Some guys, it takes a while. It can take multiple years before they really feel comfortable. I think of multiple guys who’ve kind of started slow and it’s taken some time for them to feel they can be themselves."