Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener

The Green Packers opened the 2021 season with a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Here are columnist Jim Polzin’s thoughts on the game:
Ugly all the way around
Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have his team ready to play.
The defense getting pushed around set the tone, but Aaron Rodgers and the offense had chances to get back in the game and failed miserably.
This was a team effort. Or lack of effort, as the case may be.
LaFleur chose to rest his starters for all three preseason games. Did that play a role in this performance? It’s hard to say. Maybe. But LaFleur left himself open to criticism by making that decision.
Rodgers finished 15 of 28 for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, a passer rating of 36.8.
Winston, who got a boost from a dominant rushing attack, was 14 of 20 for 148 yards and five touchdowns. His passer rating was 130.8.
Winston did have an interception wiped out by a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Za’Darius Smith.
Bully ball
The Packers’ rush defense has been exposed at times in recent years and was again by the Saints.
New Orleans had 140 rushing yards by halftime, averaging 5.6 yards on 25 attempts. Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones Jr. had some big holes to run through because the Packers’ defensive front offered little resistance.
What a brutal start for defensive coordinator Joe Barry in his debut after being LaFleur’s pick to replace Mike Pettine, whose contract wasn’t renewed after last season.
Joe Barry’s energetic coaching style is on the tip of so many of his players’ tongues because it’s a departure from his predecessor, Mike Pettine, who was serious and stern but also intellectual and pragmatic during his three-year run as coordinator.
The reigning NFL MVP was right on the mark with his assessment of his performance in Green Bay’s 38-3 season-opening blowout loss to the Saints.
Packers running back Aaron Jones is brought down by Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half of Green Bay's loss to New Orleans in their season opener Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.