Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets

GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Offense: F

The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off even when given time. Rodgers and Co. averaged only 4.0 yards per play and managed one touchdown in 13 series. Yuck.

Defense: C-plus

Joe Barry’s unit kept the Packers in the game until fading in the second half. Breece Hall went over 100 yards for the Jets and, while Green Bay shut down the Jets’ passing game for the most part, there was a 41-yard connection between Zach Wilson and Corey Davis that led to New York’s go-ahead score in the third quarter.

Special teams: D-plus

There were some bright spots, including a blocked punt by Packers linebacker Eric Wilson. But a high snap and poor blocking led to a blocked field goal on a 47-yard attempt by Mason Crosby, his first miss of the season, and the biggest gaffe was a blocked punt that led to a touchdown for the Jets in the third quarter.

Coaching: D

Matt LaFleur looks like a pretty average coach when his quarterback isn’t playing at an MVP level. Rich Bisaccia’s special teams unit had been a bright spot, but that group had a letdown when the Packers really needed a spark instead.

Overall: D-minus

Losing by three scores at home to a one-dimensional team is embarrassing. LaFleur called it “disappointing,” but that’s not a strong enough adjective considering the Packers were coming off a loss in London and are heading into a three-game road trip.