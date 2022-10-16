Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets

GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their
27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F
The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off even when given time. Rodgers and Co. averaged only 4.0 yards per play and managed one touchdown in 13 series. Yuck.
Defense: C-plus
Joe Barry’s unit kept the Packers in the game until fading in the second half. Breece Hall went over 100 yards for the Jets and, while Green Bay shut down the Jets’ passing game for the most part, there was a 41-yard connection between Zach Wilson and Corey Davis that led to New York’s go-ahead score in the third quarter.
Special teams: D-plus
There were some bright spots, including a blocked punt by Packers linebacker Eric Wilson. But a high snap and poor blocking led to a blocked field goal on a 47-yard attempt by Mason Crosby, his first miss of the season, and the biggest gaffe was a blocked punt that led to a touchdown for the Jets in the third quarter.
Coaching: D
Matt LaFleur looks like a pretty average coach when his quarterback isn’t playing at an MVP level. Rich Bisaccia’s special teams unit had been a bright spot, but that group had a letdown when the Packers really needed a spark instead.
Overall: D-minus
Losing by three scores at home to a one-dimensional team is embarrassing. LaFleur called it “disappointing,” but that’s not a strong enough adjective considering the Packers were coming off
a loss in London and are heading into a three-game road trip.
Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson prepares to handoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, defended by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56), makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by the New York Jets defense during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers' Amari Rodgers (8) is tackled by New York Jets' Justin Hardee (34) and Brandin Echols (26) on a punt return during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) outruns Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) on a scramble during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, defended by New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reacts after a sack of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) forces Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) out of bounds for an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is hit by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72), Green Bay Packers safety Dallin Leavitt (6) and tight end Tyler Davis, right, reach for the ball after a blocked punt during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay. The Packers recovered the ball.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, left, blocks a field goal attempt by Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) breaks up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scrambles past Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, left, blocks a field goal attempt by Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) outruns New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) gets a field goal blocked by the New York Jets during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass defended by New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, left, is stopped during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb covers his face as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets safety Will Parks (39), followed by cornerback Justin Hardee (34), runs into the end zone after recovering a blocked punt for a 20-yard touchdown return during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20), runs into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall jumps into the Jets' fans area to celebrate his 34-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates his 25-yard reception for a touchdown with fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, defended by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26), catches 25-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
