Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Commanders

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field.

Offense: D

The Packers finished 0 of 6 on third down and didn’t surpass 100 total yards until the final play of the third quarter. They had success feeding Aaron Jones early but then he disappeared from the game plan for what seemed like a big chunk of the game. Aaron Rodgers had one great throw — to Jones for a touchdown in the fourth quarter — and many others that ranged from average to poor.

Defense: D

The Packers’ shoddy run defense got bowled over again, with Washington finishing with 166 yards on the ground. Green Bay gave up points on every possession of the second half save for the final one and that one was just as disappointing because the Commanders got the two first downs they needed to essentially run out the clock. It was such a promising start for this group, too, highlighted by an interception return for a touchdown by De’Vondre Campbell.

Special teams: C

Pat O’Connell had a beautiful punt that pinned Washington at the 3 in the first quarter. Amari Rodgers muffed another punt, this one setting up Washington with great field position.

Coaching: F

This was a chance for Matt LaFleur to show he could pull a team out of a crisis situation and he failed. He’s a man with no answers right now and his pick for defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, is an anchor weighing him down.

Overall: D-minus

This looks like a team that doesn’t believe in itself and possibly its coaching staff. Aaron Rodgers’ body language is concerning. The losing skid is now at three games and, with a game at Buffalo up next, it’ll probably reach four.