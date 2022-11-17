Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Titans

State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
Offense: C-minus
Green Bay knew it would be tough sledding against this stout run defense for Tennessee. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon found that out early and often, combining for 53 yards on 18 carries. Aaron Rodgers got worse as the game went on, missing badly on throws the Packers desperately needed in the fourth quarter. Bright spots included Randall Cobb and rookie Christian Watson.
Defense: D-minus
The Packers held Derrick Henry to 3.1 yards per carry. But Tennessee found plenty of success through the air, with Ryan Tannehill completing five passes of 30-plus yards and finishing with 333 yards in all. One big issue for Green Bay was it couldn’t get off the field on third down.
People are also reading…
Special teams: C-minus
A low snap by Jack Coco led to a missed extra point by Mason Crosby to end the first quarter. Pat O’Connell had a couple underwhelming punts in the cold.
Coaching: D
Quick turnarounds are difficult, but Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel had his team more ready to play than Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur. It’s hard to imagine Joe Barry keeping his job beyond this season after another dismal performance by the defense.
Overall: D
The Packers needed this one, but they fell behind and spent most of the game chasing. The way Tennessee dominated the second quarter took the life out of the stadium and, it seems, the Packers.
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.