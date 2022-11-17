 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PACKERS REPORT CARD | JIM POLZIN

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Titans

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pondered that question for 13 seconds after Sunday's loss at the Detroit Lions.

State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Offense: C-minus

Green Bay knew it would be tough sledding against this stout run defense for Tennessee. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon found that out early and often, combining for 53 yards on 18 carries. Aaron Rodgers got worse as the game went on, missing badly on throws the Packers desperately needed in the fourth quarter. Bright spots included Randall Cobb and rookie Christian Watson.

Defense: D-minus

The Packers held Derrick Henry to 3.1 yards per carry. But Tennessee found plenty of success through the air, with Ryan Tannehill completing five passes of 30-plus yards and finishing with 333 yards in all. One big issue for Green Bay was it couldn’t get off the field on third down.

Special teams: C-minus

A low snap by Jack Coco led to a missed extra point by Mason Crosby to end the first quarter. Pat O’Connell had a couple underwhelming punts in the cold.

Coaching: D

Quick turnarounds are difficult, but Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel had his team more ready to play than Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur. It’s hard to imagine Joe Barry keeping his job beyond this season after another dismal performance by the defense.

Aaron Jones

Packers running back Aaron Jones looks to escape the tackle attempt by Tennessee's Joe Schobert in a 27-17 loss to the Titans Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Overall: D

The Packers needed this one, but they fell behind and spent most of the game chasing. The way Tennessee dominated the second quarter took the life out of the stadium and, it seems, the Packers.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

