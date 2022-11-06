Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Offense: F

The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He threw three interceptions, including two in the end zone, and posted a passer rating of 53.5.

Defense: B-

Holding a team that has been lighting it up at home to 15 points is impressive and should be enough to win a game. Jaire Alexander came up with a timely interception, but Rodgers handed it right back to the Lions. The defense gets downgraded for not coming up with a stop after Rodgers and Co. finally finished a drive: Detroit’s ensuing possession went 70 yards in 13 plays, took 5:02 off the clock and ended with a touchdown.

Special teams: C+

A relatively quiet day for this group. Keisean Nixon had a 33-yard kickoff return to open the second half. One Green Bay drive started at its own 1 after Amari Rodgers decided against a fair catch inside the 10.

Coaching: F

Matt LaFleur’s decision to attempt a pass to left tackle David Bakhtiari on fourth-and-goal from the 1 was a real head-scratcher. Green Bay’s eight penalties for 81 yards isn’t a good look for the coach, either.

Overall: D

The Packers’ backs were against the wall and they still couldn’t beat one of the worst teams in the NFL. Worse yet, there doesn’t seem to be much hope things will turn around anytime soon.